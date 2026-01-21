Patriots' Marcus Jones Makes History in Win Over Texans

FOXBOROUGH, MA. — New England Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones not only helped to turn the tide in his team’s Divisional Round playoff showdown with the Houston Texans, he also made history in the process.

Facing a defensive 1st-and-10 with just over 10 minutes remaining in the second quarter of a game in which the Pats were trailing 10-7, Jones aligned to defend a short-left pass from Houston quarterback C.J. Stroud intended for receiver Xavier Hutchinson. Aided from pressure from linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson, the 27-year-old got the jump on Stroud’s errant pass, taking it 26 yards for the pick six, giving New England a 14-10 lead — one which they would not relinquish for the remainder of the game.

While Jones’ defensive touchdown brought a raucous reaction from the sell-out crowd who braved the wintry conditions at Gillette Stadium, the Pats’ veteran corner and All-Pro returner attributed his first-half heroics to instincts and proper coaching.

“Just trying to be in the right place, right time,” Jones told reporters immediately following the game, as transcribed by Patriots Communications. “I cannot say – without [K’Lavon Chaisson] on that play, he was right there, and those guys always making it harder for the situation of the quarterbacks. And it was just right place, right time.”

Though circumstance played a role in Jones’ standout moment, his skill set and on-field savvy were the primary catalysts. In fact, Jones entered his name into the history books by becoming the second player in NFL history to have two interceptions returned for touchdowns and two punt returns for touchdowns in a season, including the playoffs. Jones returned two punts for a touchdown in the regular season — joining former Oakland Raiders’ cornerback Phillip Buchanon in 2003.

Of course, Jones’ performance throughout the entirety of 2025 will be remembered in the annals of his and New England’s respective histories.

Amid the backdrop of signing a three-year, $36 million extension with the Pats earlier this year, Jones has certainly delivered a performance worthy of his newfound financial windfall. In Week 4 against the Carolina Panthers, Jones had an 88-yard punt return for a touchdown. In fact, Jones broke the franchise single-game record for punt return yards with 167 yards on three returns, set by Mike Haynes' 156 yards in a 1976 game, and was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week.

In an effort to quell any lingering dubiety on his special teams’ dominance, Jones clearly showcased his return skills during the Pats’ 33-15 victory over the New York Giants. In the first quarter, he returned Giants punter Jamie Gillian’s punt 94 yards for a touchdown — his second scoring return of the season. For his efforts, he was named to the second-team All-Pro as a punt returner — the second such selection of his career (first-team All Pro as a returner in 2023.)

In addition to being an elite level punt returner, Jones is also New England’s primary slot cornerback. The former Houston Cougar has aligned on 71 percent of New England’s snaps on defense. This season, he has compiled 65 total tackles, 11 pass deflections and three interceptions. During New England’s Week 12 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, Jones showcased the prowess that earned him Defensive Player of the Month honors for October. He jumped and picked-off a short-right pass attempt by Bengals quarterback Joe Flacco and returned the interception 33 yards for the score.

Marcus Jones is Just Happy to be a Part of the Team

Nevertheless, and unsurprisingly, Jones credits his teammates for his success, as much as anyone — including himself. The blend of hard work, camaraderie and dedication to detail has helped the Pats’ preventive unit become one of the best in the NFL. — one which forced five turnovers against the Texans offense in their Divisional Round matchup. To Jones, the victories are a byproduct of the team’s preparation.

“Yeah, I would say we put in a lot of work on the defensive side, offensive side and special teams,” Jones said. “We know what we invested in … Whatever helps us win, we are down for it. So, offense is going to have good times, and they are going to have bad times. Defense is going to have the same thing, and special teams. So, making sure that we stay day in, day out, and have the right goal is the main thing.”

Accordingly, Jones and the Pats will now turn their attention to their Conference Championship showdown against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Broncos will present a formidable challenge, having finished the regular season ranked No. 2 in scoring defense in the NFL, allowing 18.3 points per game. Offensively, receiver Courtland Sutton, tight end Evan Engram, and the potentially returning J.K. Dobbins at running back provide enough weapons for quarterback Jarrett Stidham.

Fortunately for the Patriots, Jones is confident that his team will ignore the hype in favor of keeping their collective eyes on the task at hand. In other words, both Jones and the Patriots want to ensure that they will remain in the “right place at the right time” to represent the AFC in Super Bowl LX.

“Man, it is great to be in the position that we are,” Jones added. “We are one of those teams that will flip the page. We are going to be excited to spend time with our fans, and every day, spend time with each other. But when we come back later in the week, we will definitely dive into Denver because they are a great team.”

