Rob Gronkowski to Serve as Patriots’ Keeper of the Light
Rob Gronkowski has retired with the New England Patriots. It’s a headline that has warmed the hearts of every Pats fan from Providence, Rhode Island, to Bangor, Maine, and everywhere in between.
For nine seasons, Gronk put his body on the line as a major factor in the Patriots' success throughout the 2010s, cementing his legacy for decades to come and earning the label as potentially the best tight end to ever lace up a pair of cleats.
His announcement of his official retirement from the Patriots was heartfelt and humorous, as we would expect from Gronkowski. The tight end's retirement would also happen on a short week for the Patriots, because Week 11 is a divisional rivalry match-up on Thursday Night Football, with the New York Jets in town.
Gronkowski Will Be This Week's "Keeper of the Light" Ahead of Jets vs. Patriots Game
With that notion, Gronkowski also revealed that he’ll be at the game this week to partake in the duties of being the “Keeper of the Light.”
The “Keeper of the Light” is a relatively new tradition at Gillette Stadium. It involves a very prominent celebrity or athlete with ties to Boston and its sports team going up to the top of the lighthouse that overlooks Gillette Stadium and ringing the bell to fire up the crowd.
This tradition began in 2023, when the new addition to the stadium was built. The first ever “Keeper of the Light” was none other than Tom Brady.
The bell is rung before the game. There’s strong symbolism to the rich maritime history of the region embedded in the tradition. Other famous names to ring the bell have been Mark Wahlberg, Donnie Wahlberg, Super Bowl-winning Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler, WWE Superstar Kofi Kingston, and former Patriots kicker Adam Vinatieri, to name a few.
Although there will be a game that evening, it will also be a night devoted to a man who brought Pats fans much joy.
One major takeaway from this week's press conference was Gronkowski telling the media and fans how much this means to him.
"This means a lot to me — big time," Gronk told reporters. "I'm a New England Patriot, I'm a Patriot for life. My career started here; it had to end here, no doubt. Everything I established about my football career began here. It was an absolute no-brainer to come here and retire as a Patriot."
Gronk is expected to make an appearance at halftime; one would think the place will be rocking when he steps onto the field.
