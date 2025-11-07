Patriots Country

Patriots' Carlton Davis Makes Return To Former Team

With the New England Patriots traveling down south for Week 10, one former member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will return for the first time in two years.

Ethan Hurwitz

Jun 9, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Carlton Davis III (7) makes a catch during minicamp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
Jun 9, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Carlton Davis III (7) makes a catch during minicamp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images
There's plenty of storylines leading into the New England Patriots - Tampa Bay Buccaneers game this week. The first matchup between Tom Brady's former teams since 2021, a potential Super Bowl preview and two squads playing some of the best football across the NFL.

For cornerback Carlton Davis, there's an additional storyline prior to the game. The Patriots free agent signing this past offseason will be making his first trip to Tampa Bay since he played six seasons with the Buccaneers.

One Patriots Defender Is Ready To Return Back To Florida

When speaking to reporters prior to the game, Davis' position coach talked about Davis' Week 10 reunion, and what he's brought to New England's defensive backs room.

"We talked about it today, he was just talking about how it was going to be weird," Patriots cornerbacks coach Justin Hamilton said earlier in the week. "He hasn’t been back to that stadium since he played there, but then also that he’s got a house down there, so he’ll be able to see his family, get to see his daughter which’ll be good."

After being drafted by Tampa Bay in the second round of the 2018 draft, he was part of the team's Super Bowl run with Brady as their quarterback. After the 2023 season, he was traded and subsequently signed a one year deal with the Detroit Lions before arriving in New England in March.

Jan 15, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis III (24) gestures after a play against the P
Jan 15, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis III (24) gestures after a play against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half of a 2024 NFC wild card game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

"He’s brought veteran leadership, he’s brought grit, competitiveness," Hamilton said. "He’s brought his experience through his career, crossing over with guys that we’ve played against."

For Davis, he didn't want to make the trip down about him, but acknowledged he was a bit miffed about the original trade when it happened.

"I got a lot of love for Tampa and what it's done for my family, the organization, and everything I was able to accomplish there," Davis said. "And then even moving forward, everything I did there kind of set me up for being traded to Detroit, which I was a part of a great organization and other historical team."

In his first season with the Patriots, Davis has dealt with various injuries — both during the summer months and during games. While he has suited up for each of the team's nine games, he's gone down with a couple of lower-body bangups. He's recorded 32 tackles and broken up three passes so far in 2025.

"I'm always grateful for my journey and my time in each place," Davis continued. "So I can never be too salty about playing winning football and being a part of great programs."

ETHAN HURWITZ

Ethan Hurwitz is a writer for Patriots on SI. He works to find out-of-the-box stories that change the way you look at sports. He’s covered the behind-the-scenes discussions behind Ivy League football, how a stuffed animal helped a softball team’s playoff chances and tracked down a fan who caught a historic hockey stick. Ethan graduated from Quinnipiac University with both a bachelor’s and master’s degree in journalism, and oversaw The Quinnipiac Chronicle’s sports coverage for almost three years.

