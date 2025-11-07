Patriots' Carlton Davis Makes Return To Former Team
There's plenty of storylines leading into the New England Patriots - Tampa Bay Buccaneers game this week. The first matchup between Tom Brady's former teams since 2021, a potential Super Bowl preview and two squads playing some of the best football across the NFL.
For cornerback Carlton Davis, there's an additional storyline prior to the game. The Patriots free agent signing this past offseason will be making his first trip to Tampa Bay since he played six seasons with the Buccaneers.
One Patriots Defender Is Ready To Return Back To Florida
When speaking to reporters prior to the game, Davis' position coach talked about Davis' Week 10 reunion, and what he's brought to New England's defensive backs room.
"We talked about it today, he was just talking about how it was going to be weird," Patriots cornerbacks coach Justin Hamilton said earlier in the week. "He hasn’t been back to that stadium since he played there, but then also that he’s got a house down there, so he’ll be able to see his family, get to see his daughter which’ll be good."
After being drafted by Tampa Bay in the second round of the 2018 draft, he was part of the team's Super Bowl run with Brady as their quarterback. After the 2023 season, he was traded and subsequently signed a one year deal with the Detroit Lions before arriving in New England in March.
"He’s brought veteran leadership, he’s brought grit, competitiveness," Hamilton said. "He’s brought his experience through his career, crossing over with guys that we’ve played against."
For Davis, he didn't want to make the trip down about him, but acknowledged he was a bit miffed about the original trade when it happened.
"I got a lot of love for Tampa and what it's done for my family, the organization, and everything I was able to accomplish there," Davis said. "And then even moving forward, everything I did there kind of set me up for being traded to Detroit, which I was a part of a great organization and other historical team."
In his first season with the Patriots, Davis has dealt with various injuries — both during the summer months and during games. While he has suited up for each of the team's nine games, he's gone down with a couple of lower-body bangups. He's recorded 32 tackles and broken up three passes so far in 2025.
"I'm always grateful for my journey and my time in each place," Davis continued. "So I can never be too salty about playing winning football and being a part of great programs."
