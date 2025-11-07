How Three Key Injuries Changes Patriots vs. Buccaneers
FOXBOROUGH, MA. — As the New England Patriots prepare to trade the southern New England chill for some Florida sun, they will be without the services of three key contributors to their 7-2 record.
The Pats, per head coach Mike Vrabel, have ruled running back Rhamondre Stevenson, linebacker Christian Ellis and receiver Kayshon Boutte out for their Week 10 showdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Nov. 9.
Boutte, who suffered a hamstring injury during the Pats’ 24-23 victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9, left the game in the closing moments of first half and did not return. Through nine games this season, the Pats’ sixth-round pick [187 overall] in the 2023 NFL Draft, has become one ofquarterback Drake Maye’s most-reliable offensive weapons — as well as a weekly big-play threat. He entered Week 9 having caught 23 passes for 431 yards and five touchdowns. Before leaving New England’s Week 9 game, he had zero catches on only one target.
With Boutte officially sidelined for New England’s upcoming Week 10 matchup, rookie Kyle Williams is expected to take on the majority of the LSU product’s vacated snaps. Williams aligned in Boutte’s stead for the remainder of their Week 9 victory, logging a season-high 31 snaps. The Patriots’ rookie was held without a catch on one target, which he seemingly missed due to a miscommunication with quarterback Drake Maye.
Fellow receivers Stefon Diggs, DeMario Douglas, Mack Hollins, and Efton Chism III are currently on the active roster, as well, with Jeremiah Webb, John Jiles and newly-signed Brenden Rice available via the practice squad.
With or without Boutte, Tampa's secondary will pose a notable challenge for New England’s passing game. Bucs cornerback Jamel Dean leads the club with three interceptions, while Antoine Winfield Jr can be a majorly disruptive force on the back end of Tampa’s secondary. The Buccaneers’ defense ranks seventh in DVOA, third in EPA and third in pressure rate. In short, this is a tough week to be without the services of a top playmaker. Coach Todd Bowles' aggressive scheme will serve its share difficulties to Maye and company in Week 10. As such, look for rookies Williams and Chism to get looks along the boundary and in the slot respectively.
Patriots Will Need ‘Next Men Up’ at RB, LB
Stevenson first appeared on New England’s initial Week 9 injury report, prior to the Pats’ contest against the Atlanta Falcons — one which New England won 24-23 in Foxborough. The Oklahoma product was listed with a toe injury after being absent for practice before he was eventually ruled out for last weekend’s game against Atlanta.
Though Stevenson was present as an observer for the team’s final two practices of the week, he was ultimately deemed unready to return in time to face the Bucs. Rookie TreVeyon Henderson, veteran rusher Terrell Jennings and reserve practice squad elevation D’Ernest Johnson should help to fill Stevenson’s void.
Ellis’ absence from practice stems from his suffering a hip injury in the closing moments of the second quarter of New England’s Week 9 game against the Falcons. The veteran linebacker led the team with five tackles (one solo) at the time of his exit. Elliss came into the day with 48 tackles (22 solo), a pass breakup and a forced fumble on the year.
Jahlani Tavai, Marte Mapu and Jack Gibbens are New England's other options at inside linebacker. Mapu was also listed on reports earlier this week with a neck injury as a full participant. With Elliss being a mainstay on both defense and special teams, his absence may be tough to overcome — especially given the intangibles he provides on the preventive side of the ball. Practice squad rookie defender Bradyn Swinson could be a name to watch as a potential scout team elevation.
Conversely, the Bucs will be without their own significant trio of players. Tampa has ruled out running Bucky Irving (foot, shoulder), receiver Chris Godwin (fibula) and outside linebacker Haason Reddick (ankle/knee) for this Week 10 matchup against the Patriots.
