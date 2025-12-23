Patriots Can Clinch AFC East vs. Jets

FOXBOROUGH, MA. — As they continue to bask in the glow of their 28-24 victory over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 16, the playoff-bound New England Patriots are turning their attention to their Week 17 matchup against the New York Jets.

Though their ticket to the postseason has been punched for the first time since 221, the Pats once again have the chance to earn a distinction which has eluded them since franchise legend Tom Brady took his talents to Tampa Bay.

The Pats Week 17 path to clinching their first AFC East division title since 2019 has been set:

1.) Win vs. New York Jets + Buffalo Loss [vs. Philadelphia Eagles]

2.) New England/New York Tie + Buffalo Loss

Due to the Patriots Week 15 loss to the Bills, only one game separates the two rivals in the race for the AFC East title with two weeks left to play in the season. Like the Pats, the Bills also won their Week 16 matchup — a 23-20 victory over the Cleveland Browns — keeping the pressure on New England to hold their division lead.

Patriots Still ‘Masters of their Domain’ in AFC East Race

Nov 13, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) sets up during the first half against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

While the tiebreaker may be a source of tension in the conference race, it clearly works to the Patriots' advantage in the battle for the division. Though the Pats no longer hold the predominant head-to-head record over Buffalo, they maintain possession of the second tiebreaker for divisional opponents: the superior in-division record.

The Patriots are currently 3-1 against the AFC East, while Buffalo is 3-2. Although the Pats lost to the Bills in Week 15, they will still become division champions if they defeat the New York Jets in Week 17 and the Miami Dolphins in Week 18. In that instance, they would finish 5-2 in the division, while holding the tiebreaker over the Bills by default.

Still, it remains imperative that the Patriots continue to play their best football through the remainder of the season. Should they suffer a loss to either New York or Miami in Weeks 17 and 18, respectively, the Bills could be primed to bypass the Pats en route to earning their sixth straight AFC East title.

The Pats and Jets will meet for the second time this season this weekend at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. New England earned a 27-14 won on Nov. 13 at Gillette Stadium in the first meeting between the bitter division rivals this year. Should the Pats earn the victory in Week 17, they will secure their 24th series sweep and their first since the 2022 season.

