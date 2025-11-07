Sophie Cunningham Sounds Off on Patriots' Tom Brady's Dog Cloning
Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady made headlines this week for, well, a certain number of reasons.
For those maybe playing catch-up on the sports news cycle, the seven-time Super Bowl champ, who is now the NFL on Fox's premiere color commentator, showed the love he has for his late dog is eternal.
Tom Brady Clones Dog with Colossal Biosciences
This week, Brady revealed that his current dog, Junie, is a clone of his beloved family dog, Lua, who passed away back in December 2023. Lua made occasional appearances in Brady's social media posts; she was the family dog, dating back to when he and ex-wife Gisele Bündchen were together.
Both dogs were cloned by Colossal Biosciences, a company in which Brady is an investor. It's one of the many endeavors he has a hand in after football. The headlines have indeed had people split down the middle. Everyone wants their dog to live forever, and in a way, Brady accomplished that with this move to duplicate the DNA of his late pet.
The flip side to how people seem to feel about all of this is that it just feels weird, almost un-Brady-like, and it turns out WNBA star Sophie Cunningham voiced her opinion on the matter.
Sophie Cunningham Found Brady's Dog Cloning Story "Weird"
WNBA star Sophie Cunningham thinks Brady's science experiment is a little strange, but she didn't necessarily go on the attack.
"I don't have a problem with him (Brady), but he does some weird s---", Cunningham said on her Show Me Something podcast this week.
Watch the whole episode, and specifically the part where Brady is discussed around the twelve-minute mark below.
Cunningham would then go on to rant a bit about what rich people do with their money and why she finds it weird. "This is why rich people do weird s---, because they have f---ing money and they just find ways to do weird s---," Cunningham said.
The Indiana Fever stars' commentary on all of this also echoes the wage disparity that has been brought up time and time again between male and female athletes, proving that, while she may be a big-name professional athlete right now, her paycheck still may not prove it.
Brady, however, made a statement after the news broke that shows his sincerity about cloning his late dog.
“I love my animals. They mean the world to me and my family,” Brady said. “A few years ago, I worked with Colossal and leveraged their non-invasive cloning technology through a simple blood draw of our family’s elderly dog before she passed.”
One can't help but wonder if there will be a playful joke in the Fox Sports booth this weekend between Brady and Kevin Burkhardt.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!