Six Patriots to Watch vs. Seahawks in Super Bowl LX

With Super Bowl LX just hours away, the New England Patriots are set for an exciting showdown with the Seattle Seahawks at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

The 2025 Patriots improved from a 4-13 record in 2024 to a 14-3 record in 2025. They are the 15th team to reach the Super Bowl a year after finishing with a losing season. The Patriots have done that two other times in their history, reaching the Super Bowl in 1996 after a 6-10 finish the year before and reaching the Super Bowl in 2001, a year after finishing with a 5-11 record.

A victory this weekend will give the Patriots their seventh NFL title and the most Super Bowl wins in NFL history. The team is currently tied with Pittsburgh with six Super Bowl wins. Of course, Super Bowl history between the Seahawks and Patriots is favorable with the latter. The teams last met on the NFL’s grandest stage in Super Bowl XLIX — a game won 28-24 by the Patriots.

In that vein, here are six Patriots to watch during their Super Bowl LX showdown with the Seahawks.

Drake Maye

Maye is about to join Dan Marino (1984) and Ben Roethlisberger (2005) as the only quarterbacks to start the Super Bowl before their 24th birthday. At 23 years and 162 days, a victory in Super Bowl LX would make him the youngest starting quarterback to win the title.

Still, it will be Maye’s prowess and on-field skill set which will make him worth the watch in this battle against the Seahawks’ defense. While Maye is expected to test Seattle’s secondary in the deep passing game — especially given the recent injury to Seahawks’ safety/nickel back Nick Emmanwori — the Pats realize that the best way to put their opponents into unfavorable defensive situations is to run the ball on early downs. If Maye finds extra running lanes as a result, expect the 6’4” 225-pounder to call his own number early and often against Seattle’s four-down, zone-based, nickel defense.

Rhamondre Stevenson

Jan 25, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) rushes the ball against the Denver Broncos during the second half in the 2026 AFC Championship Game at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

With Seattle’s defense determined to keep Maye and Co. from succeeding in the deep passing game, the Pats will look to run the ball — not only as an effective way to gain early-down yardage, but also to facilitate play-action. Stevenson, who has been New England’s workhorse back throughout the playoffs, should see the majority of the carries against Seattle.

The Oklahoma product is at his best when blending his physical, powerful running style with his vision and athleticism to make tacklers miss in short-yardage situational runs. He also continues to demonstrate an ability to utilize the open field as an available target from both the backfield as well as the line of scrimmage. having rushed for 194 yards on 51 attempts in three games to date, Stevenson is expected to get his chances to make an impact both on early downs and in the red zone.

Hunter Henry

Due to its struggles throughout the season when defending the tight end position, Henry has the chance to make a significant impact in this game. With Seattle routinely using their linebackers in run defense, they typically employ nickel packages to restrain opposing tight ends. The aforementioned injury to Emmanwori could add a level of difficulty which both Maye and Henry could exploit.

Widely praised for his versatility, the veteran tight end is most productive when playing the traditional “Y” role, accentuating his route-running skills, as well as his ability to box out. Still, it will be his effectiveness in the intermediate area of the field, as well as the red zone, which should allow him to add to his postseason stat line of six catches for 81 yards on one touchdown in Super Bowl LX.

Will Campbell

Sep 28, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots offensive tackle Will Campbell (66) talks to a teammate during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

After an impressive showing during his rookie regular-season, Campbell’s inaugural postseason got off to a rocky start. The Pats’ fourth overall pick in last April’s Draft allowed 10 pressures and four sacks in his first two playoff games. However, Campbell settled down nicely for the Pats AFC championship, yielding just two pressures to the Denver Broncos.

Seattle likes to use line stunts to generate pressure, especially on third downs, while using primary pressurizers DeMarcus Lawrence and Leonard Williams. The Pats may look to protect Campbell by using chip blocks, extra blockers, or run-heavy looks with two tight ends or an extra tackle. However, he will need his best game of the season to keep Maye upright and protected.

Milton Williams

The Seahawks offense ranks 31st in the NFL when attempting to convert third-and-long situations, succeeding at just 16.8% of their efforts when making third-down attempts of seven yards or more. Conversely, New England’s defense ranks first in the league when defending those same situations — thanks largely in part to Williams’ contributions.

Rather than reading and reacting to run or pass - as they had in previous seasons - New England's defensive front has become unlocked to get upfield, leading to more plays behind the line of scrimmage. Williams' presence has been a key reason for that improvement. Alongside fellow defensive tackle Christian Barmore, the Pats now provide one of the top defensive line tandems in the NFL. This has especially been true in the playoffs, where Williams has compiled five total tackles, four quarterback hits and two sacks. Look for Williams to play a notable role in both containing Seahawks’ running back Kenneth Walker III and Darnold.

Christian Gonzalez

Jan 25, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) reacts after an interception against the Denver Broncos during the second half in the 2026 AFC Championship Game at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

While New England hopes to limit Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold from using the deep passing game to his advantage, the former New York Jet is still likely to test his arm strength against their secondary. As a result, Darnold will be looking for Denver’s top receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba in big-play situations.

Smith-Njigba is a multi-faceted weapon, capable of winning his battles on special alignments — with Seahawks’ offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak using him as a strategic piece all over the field. Therefore, it may be difficult for Gonzalez to shadow him for the majority of the game. As a result, expect the Pats’ top cornerback to cover Seattle’s top weapon on third-down alignments. As such, he appears poised to make life difficult for Darnold, Smith-Njigba and all of Seattle’s pass catchers in this championship showdown.

