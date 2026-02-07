Five Bold Patriots Predictions for Super Bowl LX

With a showdown against the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX fast approaching, the New England Patriots are hoping to bring yet another NFL championship back home to Foxborough, Mass.

The 2025 Patriots improved from a 4-13 record in 2024 to a 14-3 record in 2025. They are the 15th team to reach the Super Bowl a year after finishing with a losing season. The Patriots have done that two other times in their history, reaching the Super Bowl in 1996 after a 6-10 finish the year before and reaching the Super Bowl in 2001, a year after finishing with a 5-11 record.

A victory this weekend will give the Patriots their seventh NFL title and the most Super Bowl wins in NFL history. The team is currently tied with Pittsburgh with six Super Bowl wins. Of course, Super Bowl history between the Seahawks and Patriots is favorable with the latter. The teams last met on the NFL’s grandest stage in Super Bowl XLIX — a game won 28-24 by the Patriots.

In that vein, here are five bold predictions for this upcoming championship matchup between two longstanding rivals.

Drake Maye Rushes for 70-plus Yards

Perhaps best known for his elite arm strength, as well as the velocity and touch on the ball to make any throw required of him, Maye has also been equally touted for his exceptional athleticism. When the play breaks down, he possesses both the agility and instinct to turn off-script options into big gains. In fact, Maye has carried the ball 103 times for 450 yards and four touchdowns this season — only adding to his multi-dimensional mystique. In three playoff appearances with the Pats to date, the 23-year-old UNC product has run for 141 yards on 24 carries with one rushing touchdown.

While Maye is expected to test Seattle’s secondary in the deep passing game — especially given the recent injury to Seahawks’ saftey/nickel back Nick Emmanwori — the Pats realize that the best way to put their opponents into unfavorable defensive situations is to run the ball on early downs.

Of course, Seattle is also keenly aware and will make every effort to stifle Patriots’ running backs Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson. If Maye finds extra running lanes as a result, expect the 6’4” 225-pounder to call his own number early and often against Seattle’s four-down, zone-based, nickel defense.

Patriots’ Defense Wins the 3rd-and-Long Battle … and Brings Back the “Ghosts”

Jan 11, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots defensive end Milton Williams (97) celebrates a sack during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers in an AFC Wild Card Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

While Seattle’s offense is known for its effectiveness in running the football with top rusher Kenneth Walter III, while also utilizing the entire field due to the versatility of receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, they do have a vulnerability which New England can exploit.

The Seahawks offense ranks 31st in the NFL when attempting to convert third-and-long situations, succeeding at just 16.8% when making third-down attempts of seven yards or more. Conversely, New England’s defense ranks first in the league when defending those same situations. The Patriots have also been the best EPA defense on first-downs throughout the playoffs. In short, one of the game’s most crucial matchups looks favorably on New England.

Therefore, it is essential for New England’s defense to win its battles on first-and-second down situations. Should they find success in keeping Walker contained, the Patriots' pressure packages can place a great deal on the shoulders of ‘Hawks quarterback Sam Darnold. Though Darnold has evolved far beyond the days of ”seeing ghosts” while quarterbacking the New York Jets, he threw 14 interceptions this year and turned the ball over 20 times.

Opposing defenses can cause problems for Darnold when he is forced to process late or make throws off-platform. Translation: New England will swarm Seattle’s veteran quarterback with persistent pressure and exotic looks, likely to leave the 28-year-old wondering “who he’s gonna call?” — while allowing the team to win the third-down battle in Super Bowl LX.

K’Lavon Chiasson Joins Elite Group in Patriots History

Not only has Chiasson helped bolster the Patriots' pass rush, but he has also become one of the team’s emotional leaders both on and off the field. In addition to his regular-season success, the Pats’ linebacker has arguably been at his most impressive during the Patriots' three postseason appearances. Chaisson has compiled three sacks, nine quarterback hits, one forced fumble and 10 pressures. To say that he is playing at another level in the playoffs might actually be an understatement.

Still, Chaisson has the chance to write his name into the Patriots’ history books. The 26-year-old had two sacks in the Wild Card win against the Los Angeles Chargers and then added an 8-yard sack in the third quarter in the AFC Divisional win against the Houston Texans. If he records a sack in the Super Bowl, he will join Willie McGinest and Garin Veris as the only Patriots with at least four sacks in a single postseason. Given Chaisson’s recent run of success, look for him to possibly reach this milestone in the first half.

Jan 11, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson (44) jogs off the field after defeating the Los Angeles Chargers in an AFC Wild Card Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Marcus Jones Sees Action in All Three Phases — Take Three

Should New England approach this game with some early aggression, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels may dip into his back of patented trickery for some quick yardage, and perhaps even an early score to put Denver’s defense on its heels. Jones could be the ideal candidate to earn triple-duty distinction. In addition to being an elite-level punt returner, Jones is also quite the gadget weapon on offense. During his four-year tenure in New England, Jones has lined on 25 snaps on offense — catching all four of his targets, with one going for a touchdown.

Of course, Jones will still make his deepest impact as New England’s primary slot cornerback. The former Houston Cougar aligned on 71% of New England’s snaps on defense. This season, he has compiled 65 total tackles, 11 pass deflections and three interceptions, one of which he returned for a score. In three playoff games, Jones has logged 14 tackles, four passes-defensed and a touchdown-return against the Houston Texans in the divisional round. Still, do not be surprised if Jones turns in three stat lines against the Seahawks on the NFL’s biggest stage — especially given offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels’ flair for the dramatic.

Patriots Win … Behind an MVP-type Performance from Hunter Henry

Jan 25, 2026; Denver, CO, USA;New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry (85) practices before the 2026 AFC Championship Game at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Perhaps, this one may be a bit too bold. After all, no tight end has ever won the Super Bowl MVP award in NFL history. Despite stellar performances by players like Patriots legend Rob Gronkowski and ‘Mr. Taylor Swift himself, Travis Kelce, the award has historically been dominated by quarterbacks, running backs, and wide receivers. In fact, Gronkowski came close in Super Bowl LII, recording 9 catches for 116 yards and two touchdowns in a losing effort.

Accordingly, this prediction is taking on the “MVP-type” vibe. Widely praised for his versatility, the veteran tight end is most productive when playing the traditional “Y” role, accentuating his route-running skills, as well as his ability to box out. He has also proven himself to be a strong blocker and reliable pass catcher.

With Seattle routinely using their linebackers in run defense, they typically employ nickel packages to restrain tight ends. While Seattle had its struggles throughout the season when defending the position, the aforementioned injury to Emmanwori could add a level of difficulty which both Maye and Henry could exploit. Should they find success in doing so, Henry should find himself at least in the conversation for the Super Bowl’s greatest individual honor.

