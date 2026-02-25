Three Depth WRs Patriots Could Sign In Free Agency

INDIANAPOLIS — The New England Patriots haven't been afraid to say it: They'll move off their first round pick if it's for the betterment of the football team. Whether it comes by way of a trade for a star edge rusher (Maxx Crosby) or a top-tier pass catcher (AJ Brown), Eliot Wolf didn't close any doors when speaking to reporters at the NFL Combine.

"We're going to, again, make decisions both for the short and long term that we see as best moving forward," the executive vice president of player personnel and de facto general manager said.

When it comes to the wide receivers, though, there's an opportunity for the team to find productive players at a cheaper cost. These value signings won't light the roof on fire in New England, but could provide serviceable play in a pinch.

"We're going to explore every avenue to try to improve the team," Wolf said. "We filled a lot of needs last year and we're still building. We have areas that maybe we feel good about the starters, but maybe the depth is not where we want it to be."

Here's a look at three pending free agents that could make sense for the Patriots as a depth signing.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine

Sep 29, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (18) makes a catch against New York Jets safety Isaiah Oliver (26) during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-Imagn Images | Rich Storry / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This has been one that's been in New England circles since Mike Vrabel got the head coaching job. A solid depth piece, Westbrook-Ikhine was with Vrabel in Tennessee for four seasons from 2020 to 2023 after signing with the Titans as an undrafted free agent. Spotrac has him estimated for $3.1 million in the offseason after being cut by the Miami Dolphins.

Things didn't materialize for Westbrook-Ikhine after signing in Miami last offseason, and a new change in culture could help the 28-year-old. He'd play a similar role in New England's offense to what Mack Hollins showed in 2025.

Jahan Dotson

Oct 26, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Jahan Dotson (2) makes a catch for a touchdown against New York Giants cornerback Korie Black (38) in the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Like Westbrook-Ikhine, Dotson also has a cheap expected price point ($2.6 million). The former first round pick by Washington hasn't turned into what many had expected coming out of college, and his two years with the Philadelphia Eagles have shown that. In 34 games, Dotson's caught 37 passes for 478 yards and one lone touchdown.

Does Dotson find a second gear in New England? It's already a crowded receiving room as it is. If Stefon Diggs is cut away, Dotson could be a fun little project to sign for a cheap one-year deal. Maybe it works, or maybe the Patriots come away like Tobias Fünke in Arrested Development: "Well, did it work for those people? No, it never does. I mean, these people somehow delude themselves into thinking it might, but ... But it might work for us."

Christian Kirk

Nov 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Christian Kirk (13) runs with the ball during the game against the Buffalo Bills at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Far and away the best on this list, Kirk became a valuable piece of the Houston Texans' passing offense in the postseason. He scored a touchdown against the Patriots in the AFC Divisional over Marcus Jones on a well-run flag route in the end zone, but was virtually invisible for the rest of the loss. Signing him to his projected AAV ($5.1 million) would mean that he may be the lone wideout signed by the team during the offseason cycle (a $15 million deal over three years would certainly be enough to get him to New England."

