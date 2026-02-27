Three Intriguing TE Prospects That Could Become Patriots

INDIANAPOLIS —- A sneaky need for the New England Patriots, the tight end position took center stage on day three of the NFL Combine.

With 27 prospects speaking to the media, a few common strands stand out between some of these players: versatility is key.

Whether it comes from the route running and their ability to attack defenses in the passing game, or the opportunity to chip in as an extra in-line blocker, these tight ends provide a few interesting ways the Patriots could go in April’s NFL Draft. The position might not be in as dire a situation compared to some others (edge rusher, backup running back), but there’s still a need for one.

Hunter Henry is one year older, he’ll turn 32 in December. His backup, Austin Hooper, is slated to hit free agency next week. Behind them on the depth chart are CJ Dippre, Jack Westover, Marshall Lang, and Brock Lampe. Last season, Westover was playing tight end before a summer injury to Lampe forced a positional change.

Here’s a look at three potential Patriots that could hear their name called in two months, and how they’ll able to help the offense in 2026.

OSCAR DELP

Head Coach Mike Vrabel spoke highly about the depth at this position in his press conference earlier in the week, and Delp might be Exhibit A for that sentiment. The Georgia senior played all four years in a pro-style offense, contributing in multiple facets.

Despite feeling a tad irked that he’s often classified as more of a blocking tight end, he wanted people to know about how productive he can be as a pass catcher.

“I’m not a tight end that can only block, I can get open, I can find zones, I can beat people in man. So I think just being that versatile player,” Delp said about what he wants to show teams during this process.

Georgia Bulldogs tight end Oscar Delp (4) indicates a first down pickup during the first quarter of an NCAA football game, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. Georgia held off Florida 24-20. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

His tape speaks for itself. Delp’s current projection is around the third to fifth rounds and teams could slot him in as a backup to begin camp. The Georgia native caught just 20 balls in 2025, yet his confidence to compete and become a starter with any NFL team should make Patriots fans smile.

“I love competition,” Delp said. “You know, that's why I played football is to compete. It's a grown man's league, so anywhere I go, I'm gonna compete and play on special teams or wherever.”

For good measure, when asked who his favorite players were at the position growing up, he mentioned legendary Patriot Rob Gronkowski, before going down a Bill Belichick-infused tangent about college lacrosse, Rutgers and Chris Hogan. Good stuff.

KENYON SADIQ

While fans might ooh and ahh at Delp and his versatility later in the draft, Oregon’s Sadiq could be a game-changing addition to this offense.

Now, it comes with a caveat. He’ll easily be the first tight end off the board and will be a first-round pick. Do the Patriots like him enough — or swing and miss in free agency enough — to warrant a potential trade up?

It’s not out of the realm of possibility for the Patriots, where Vrabel and exec Eliot Wolf are in lockstep about adding talent and being aggressive.

But drafting Sadiq wouldn’t be cheap, and it wouldn’t happen unless he slides in the draft. There are things to clean up with his game — he mentioned to reporters that he needs to clean up some drops — but the speed and freak athleticism pops on tape.

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) celebrates against the Southern California Trojans during the second half at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

"It's just kind of sharpening up all the aspects of my game to be at an elite level," he said. "Versatility is huge. You know, being able to still create explosive pass plays and also be able to run the ball, it creates a lot of mismatches on the defensive side, whether they're nickel or base."

Spending a first-round pick on a tight end may be a tad rash, but for the Patriots, it could just be the healthy addition to the offense that can add another interior layer to an already-potent passing attack.

He hadn't met with the Patriots at the time of his interview, but said he's planning to meet with them at the end of the day.

"I'm willing to do whatever my team wants me to do," Saqid said. "Production is one thing, also being a great teammate as well. I think I've done that."

MAX KLARE

If New England wants to split the draft projections of Delp and Sadiq right down the middle, enter Klare. Expected to be taken on day two of the draft, the Ohio State star offers plenty of intrigue at the position.

Yes, much has been made of Vrabel's admiration for his alma mater of Ohio State -- in fact even answering questions about recent coaching hires in his interview. But Klare offers yet another interesting skill set for the Patriots. He ranked among the top-10 nationally in receiving yards by a tight end, and can stretch the field vertically in a way the Patriots might not have been able to see since a fresh Rob Gronkowski.

But who does Klare see himself as?

"There's plenty of them, I think it started with George Kittle," he said about players he models his game after. "I've been watching him for a while and he's a guy that you want to emulate. The way he plays the game, and the way he attacks each and every game, is impressive and something you want to be like."

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes tight end Max Klare (86) runs a route during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

He's a big body guy, a similar frame to Henry, and could become a perfect mentee for the veteran Patriots captain during the meshing of their careers. The Patriots got good production out of Henry this past season, but age is always a factor.

Klare is young, he's just 22, and can provide a burst in how the Patriots operate offensively. Last year, because of the Westover move to fullback, they were really left with two tight ends (and Hooper didn't factor much into the offense). Adding Klare could revitalize the depth that New England has as both a blocker and explosive receiver after the catch.

