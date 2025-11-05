Tom Brady Gets Real About Patriots vs. Buccaneers
The New England Patriots are heading to Tampa, Florida, this week. It's a marquee matchup of two of the top teams in both the NFC and the AFC, an offensive duel that could shape how the postseason unfolds for either team.
The Bucs come off a bye week, having dismantled the division rival Saints 23-3, and currently sit 6-2 on the season. The Pats come into Tampa on a six-game win streak and sit in the driver's seat at 7-2.
Former quarterback of both teams and Patriots legend Tom Brady weighed in on the interconference matchup.
Tom Brady Give His Take on Bucs-Pats Matchup
Brady will be in the booth doing color commentary for Fox's America's Game of the Week between the Detroit Lions and Washington Commanders. However, there is a good chance he will have his eyes on the early game that day between the team he spent 20 years playing for and the other one he finished his career with.
The GOAT even touched on his feelings in his weekly social media post, which went over who he thinks are the top teams in Tom Brady's Power Rankings.
The Patriots moved up a few spots to No. 6 on the list, but the real kicker here is that Brady's other team, the Bucs, made it into the top three, sitting pretty at No. 3.
When Brady announced the Patriots at the sixth spot on his list, he gave some praise that almost felt like a pat on his back.
"The Pats have all the intangibles dialed in and look like a classic New England football team. We haven't seen that in a few years," he said.
Brady would then go on to coin the phrase, naming the Patriots' success "The Vrabel Way."
Then Brady summed up how intriguing the Bucs-Pats matchup will be — two teams that still feel like they have a lot to prove — and let everyone know where he stands on who he thinks will win.
"Just...don't ask me to pick any sides here," Brady said in the video.
The retired Super Bowl champion and Fox Sports commentator isn't going to say where he stands on this game publicly, but you have to believe he's teetering toward one side on who takes home the "W"; hopefully, it's on the side of the team he has called home before.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!