Patriots Trades Personify Mike Vrabel’s New Era
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — In the immortal words of the ancient Roman philosopher Seneca, “Every new beginning comes from some other beginning’s end.” Since the start of the decade, perhaps no cliche has been more frequently applied to the New England Patriots than “new era.” Whether it be venturing into new, on-field territory without Tom Brady as their starting quarterback, or taking the field with a coach other than Bill Belchick on the sidelines, the Pats haven been blazing new trails in southern New England for the past five seasons.
Still, any remaining doubts about the lingering specter of dynasty days gone by ended earlier this week with the trades of former franchise stalwarts Kyle Dugger and Keion White.
Make no mistake about it, this iteration of Patriots has been forged in the image of head coach Mike Vrabel, and the new “HC of the NEP” will do whatever he believes to be best for his football team — including parting ways with two talented defenders that simply no longer fit their present style of defense.
“I think that with just the timing of everything and where we're at as a team, we felt like it was the right thing to do,” Vrabel said when asked to provide the reasoning behind dealing both White and Dugger. “We've got a lot of guys in that room, and we just felt like at this particular time, to make those moves that we made with Keion [White] and Kyle [Dugger]."
“So, we wish Keion the best, wish Kyle the best, appreciate their professionalism and added some other guys here to the roster, too.”
At 6-2, the Patriots currently occupy the AFC East division lead, as well as the second overall seed in the conference. Winners of five straight — their longest such streak since 2021 — New England is enjoying its most success since its last postseason berth in January 2022. Therefore, making any subtractions to a seemingly proficient roster.
Nevertheless, Vrabel — in conjunction with his front office consisting of vice president of player personnel Ryan Cowden and executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf — believed that jettisoning two players selected in the second-round of their respective NFL drafts was in their best interest.
While these are unquestionably gutsy moves, they are quintessentially “Vrabellian.”
Mike Vrabel is Right … It Was Time For a Change
For instance, White projected as a significant factor in Vrabel’s defensive style. The ex-Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket exhibits the physical size, athleticism and versatility move all over the defensive front. Though he was still considered a developmental talent as a pass-rush prospect, he became an immediate contributor against the run. Therefore, it was not a stretch to think that White would quickly find success, In fact, White acknowledged that the team installed packages, which saw him bump inside with newcomer Milton Williams moving outside, all while working alongside tackle Christian Barmore.
Unfortunately, White’s fit in Vrabel’s forward-moving defense never materialized. Though he demonstrated notable promise as an interior rusher, his skill set never translated to the edges, where an equal distribution of speed and strength are needed to succeed in defensive coordinator Terrell Williams’ schemes.
In a similar sense, Dugger also projected well into Vrabel’s more aggressive, attack-based style of defense. typically brings an excellent blend of speed, length and size to New England’s defensive backfield — both big nickel with five defensive backs and dime with six defensive backs. At his best, he is able to cover a lot of ground and has the tools to match up with defenders in coverage. Dugger is also a good tackler, capable of making stops in key situations. His on-field prowess combined with his football acumen have made him a valuable commodity to the Patriots.
In spite of his attributes, he was seldom part of the team’s three-safety nickel packages alongside now former Patriot Jabrill Peppers and Hawkins during training camp practices — a role which he typically held, and now belongs to rookie Craig Woodson. In short, Dugger’s skill set was unique to the safety position, while his teammates possessed greater versatility, and ability to play throughout several areas of the defensive backfield.
In the final analysis, White is now a San Francisco 49er, while Dugger joins Peppers — his former Pats’ teammate — with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Conversely, the Pats are set to move forward with both Woodson and veteran Jaylinn Hawkins at safety and linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson leading the Pats’ pass rush. Though the Pats’ recent trades could open the door for players such as second-year safety Dell Pettus, rookie John Saunders Jr. — recently signed off the Miami Dolphins practice squad — and undrafted first-year linebacker Elijah Ponder, Vrabel is expecting the same optimal preparation from each member of his roster.
“We ask everybody to prepare as a starter,” Vrabel added. “Whether they're on the practice squad or they're on the active roster. I know that those guys have been doing that, and we'll need everybody through this course of the season. So, that's important at every position.”
Perhaps the more things change, the more they say the same, after all.
