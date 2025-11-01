Homelessness Never Stopped Patriots RB From Achieving NFL Dream
For New England Patriots running back Terrell Jennings, it's a past he is more than open to talking about -- "I was homeless," he told Patriots on SI.
The 24-year-old, who's in his second year with the Patriots and now first as a member of the active roster, didn't know if an NFL contract would have ever been possible. Growing up struggling on the north side of Jacksonville, Florida, Jennings bounced around from one place to another while his family tried to get back on their feet.
"Growing up, it was never easy," Jennings said. "We couldn't really afford to live where we were living, so that caused us to go homeless for really the end of my junior year (of high school)."
Jennings' mother, who used to drive buses, got into an abusive relationship. After a couple years of living with his grandmother, Jennings' stepfather was deported to Guyana. It wasn't until one of his now-godparents came along, called Jennings and opened up her doors to him his senior year that he truly found a place to stay.
Jennings' Underdog Upbringing Helped Carve Who He Is Today
"That's where my life changed, for real, because I don't know where I would have been if without that call that day," Jennings said, recalling the phone call he had in the seat of his friends car. "I didn't know where I was going to go, I was just sleeping on my friend's floor just chilling, just kicking it."
Natalia Gonzalez and Alyssa Kester, who he lovingly referred to as his "Mustang Moms," helped Jennings get opportunities to fill out college applications and take the SATs, something he might not have been able to do prior. All the while, he was shining for Mandarin High School with current Patriots wide receiver DeMario Douglas as a teammate -- one of the friends who was in the car at the time of Jennings' phone call.
He attended Florida A&M in 2019, a Historically Black College and University, where he spent five years on the roster. On the field, his college career was as electric as one can get. Going to Florida A&M, Jennings wasn't given a fancy NIL deal, or the shiniest facilities, or even a stipend, he said with a chuckle. Going to an HBCU really defined who he was as a person and how he was brought up, he said.
But his time at college wasn't without hardships, either. His pregnant sister was killed, and his grandmother, friend and friend's brother all passed away his sophomore year.
"Just growing up, it's been rough," Jennings said. "Even in college, it was a little rough too. I had to move in with one of my roommates. ... It's just been a whole lot of adversity throughout my life, man. I just work through it and keep my prayers up."
Going From The FCS Level To The Professional Stage
In 45 games with Florida A&M, Jennings tallied 1,860 yards on the ground and 25 total touchdowns en route to the Rattlers' 2023 SWAC Championship title. After not hearing his name get called in the 2024 NFL Draft, he was invited to the Patriots' rookie minicamp as a tryout player. From there, he signed a deal as an undrafted free agent, who later parlayed his summer performance into a chance on the practice squad.
"My mindset my whole life is just to keep going in any situation you're in," Jennings said. "God is bigger than anything and it's always His plan. I deeply, I really believe in that. So as I go out through my day, I just work hard because you can pray to God, but with no work behind it, you're just praying for nothing. I just believe in working."
One year later on the practice squad, and six brief appearances on the NFL stage, Jennings was rewarded with a two-year contract to New England's active roster. His head coach Mike Vrabel -- one he calls different from any other head coach he's been around -- has brought out the best in a player who says his main priority is to help a winning football team.
“Well, one, I think he’s a great teammate,” Vrabel said earlier in the season. “I think he cares about the team. He’s able to play on special teams, he’s able to play on fourth down. He’s got a toughness to him, and I think he’s improved.”
From his first meeting with Vrabel, Jennings knew that he had something in his new head coach. He shared stories about how his coach said he would do whatever to protect the team. As for the new contract, Jennings acknowledges it, but isn't satisfied at all yet.
"It's Never Gonna Be A Point Where I Made It"
"It made my situation better, I'm grateful for that, I prayed for that, but I'm still gonna work hard," Jennings said. "I really don't view myself like I made it yet because I haven't really. That's my honest answer because I don't feel like I made it until -- I don't know how to explain it -- it's never gonna be a point where I made it."
Part of what's made his situation better is the prestige that comes with being an NFL player. Giving back to the community -- especially those in impoverished areas -- is part of Jennings' future plans as a pro athlete. He was one of the Patriots who helped out on a community trip last October for World Homeless Day, and hopes his story can be one to inspire those coming after him.
"Just getting into the community and tell my story, and sit down with kids that's growing up in the same situation that I grew up in," Jennings said. "Educating them that there's a way to get out of this situation if you stick to a plan, for real. That's what I want to do."
Jennings doesn't shy away from his background. He embraces it. It's a part of him. That's why he's made it to where he is today, and why Jennings doesn't think the new contract is the end of the road.
For him, it's just the start. Another step in the direction he hopes he's headed in.
"Hey, we living it," he said with a smile on his face.
