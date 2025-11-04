Patriots Legend Tom Brady Cloned His Former Dog
New England Patriots legend Tom Brady has been up to quite a bit since he departed the team. He won a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, become partial owner of the Las Vegas Raiders and started a new career in broadcasting. Now, Brady's newest announcement lines up with another of his business ventures: cloning.
Brady revealed that his dog, Junie, is a clone of his beloved family dog, Lua, who passed away in December 2023. Brady owned Lua along with his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen and their children.
Tom Brady Clones Dog with Collossal Biosciences
The company that did the cloning, Colossal Biosciences, has made headlines for various "de-extinction" projects, including recent efforts to bring back dire wolves, which produced three puppies in April of this year. Brady is an investor in the company and sits on the cultural advisory board.
According People's Bailey Richards, Brady said that the team from Colossal collected DNA from Lua before she died in 2023.
"I love my animals. They mean the world to me and my family," Brady said. "A few years ago, I worked with Colossal and leveraged their non-invasive cloning technology through a simple blood draw of our family's elderly dog before she passed."
In partnership with Brady's announcement about the cloning, Colossal also announced that they acquired fellow biotech Viagen Pets and Equine. Viagen is most known for cloning other celebrity pets, such as those of Barbara Streisand and Paris Hilton.
Tom Brady's Storied Patriots Career
Brady is a certified Patriots legend, winning six Super Bowls with the team throughout his tenure from 2000 to 2019. He's a three-time MVP and widely considered to be one of the best football players of all time, holding the NFL records for most wins by a quarterback (251), career passing completions (7,753), career passing touchdowns (649) and many more.
Since retiring, he's been involved with numerous business ventures, including joining Fox Sports broadcasts as color commentator.
Now, it appears as though Brady's heir has emerged only a few years after his retirement, with current Patriots quarterback Drake Maye leading the team to a 7-2 record in just his second year. Many also credit new Patriots head coach, and former Brady teammate, Mike Vrabel with the squad's success. New England entered the 2025 season with low expectations, finishing 2024 at the very bottom of the AFC East and with a 4-13 record.
