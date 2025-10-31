Rhamondre Stevenson Injury Opens Door for Patriots Rookie
FOXBOROUGH, MA. — While the New England Patriots will be without the services of their top running back for a Week 9 showdown with the Atlanta Falcons at Gillette Stadium, a rookie running back is eager to prove that the Pats’ ground game is in good hand with its “next man up.”
Having lost starter Rhamondre Stevenson to a toe injury, TreVeyon Henderson, whom the Patriots selected in the second round of April’s draft, is most-likely to assume the lead back duties this weekend against the Falcons. The 23-year-old has logged 228 yards on 53 carries and one touchdown in eight games played this season.
Though his numbers may not place him among the league’s elite rushers, Henderson’s skill set more than sets him apart from his peers. Known for his exceptional breakaway speed and acceleration, the former Ohio State Buckeyes’ team captain should provide an exciting option on early downs, as well as out of the backfield on third down. Most importantly, it should help him find a success against the Falcons defense in Week 9.
Even with Stevenson sidelined, the Pats rushers are likely to factor prominently into this week’s offensive game plan, given the Falcons deficiencies in run defense. While the Falcons boast the first-ranked pass defense in the NFL, they are 24th in rush EPA, 29th in rush success rate and 21st in overall run defense.
In short, the Patriots are well-positioned to exploit the weaknesses in the Falcons run defense — and Henderson’s explosive playmaking ability may be ready to take center stage.
“I don’t think it’s a secret that he’s fast and he does some really good things with the ball,” offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels said earlier this week when asked about Henderson. “I thought he made some really good runs. He fought through some contact. Excited to see him build on that and continue to grow.”
Henderson is the Patriots’ ‘Next Man Up’ at Running Back
Albeit limited at a pro level, Henderson‘s experience indicates that he has the potential of becoming an explosive playmaker in McDaniels’ offense. In fact, the rookie began to turn heads during the preseason. On his first NFL touch, Henderson returned the opening kickoff of the Patriots exhibition matchup against the Washington Commanders for a 100-yard return touchdown. As an encore, he put his speed on full display by running nearly the length of the left sideline for a 70-yard touchdown during joint practices with the Minnesota Vikings in mid-August.
Despite an admittedly slow start to his pro career, he is entering Week 9 on the heels of his best regular-season performance. Henderson maximized his 14 snaps by logging 10 carries for 77 yards — his best offensive output of the season. While the Ohio State product has yet to find the end zone, he did provide a much-needed spark for New England’s offense, with his longest rush going for 27 yards.
In addition to Henderson, New England will head into this weekend’s game with a positional depth chart consisting of veteran Terrell Jennings and newly-acquired practice squad member D’Ernest Johnson, who could be a potential game day roster elevation. The Patriots backfield also employs fellow backs Jonathan Ward and Rushawn Baker on their scout team.
In the final analysis, each of the aforementioned players must be ready to play at a high level — a point which head coach Mike Vrabel stressed when speaking with reporters earlier this week.
Just like we tell everybody when they get here — whoever’s here on the active or the practice squad — prepare as a starter,” Vrabel said. “I feel like those guys have done that, try to do that, and continue to try to get everybody ready for the football game.”
