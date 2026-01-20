Patriots Almost Brought Back Broncos' Jarrett Stidham

FOXBOROUGH, MA. — Though Denver Broncos quarterback Jarrett Stidham is about to lead his team into a Conference Championship clash with the New England Patriots this weekend, he nearly found himself spending his 2025 season with the opposition as the backup to Pats’ starter Drake Maye.

In an intriguing, yet unsurprising, twist to an already-growing national narrative surrounding the upcoming AFC championship game, Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel revealed — during his weekly appearance on WEEI’s The Greg Hill Show — that he and the Patriots’ brain trust “did a lot of work” on Stidham as a free agent target in the offseason. In fact, the former Patriot was among those considered for their “QB2” role which eventually went to current reserve quarterback Joshua Dobbs.

Vrabel later expounded upon his thoughts on Stidham when meeting with reporters at Gillette Stadium later in the day.

“I think he sees things really well,” Vrabel said, via Patriots Communications. “He's athletic enough to extend, like we talk about a lot of quarterbacks. Accuracy. I think the decision-making – he’s really decisive in the games that we went back and watched.“

Despite his recent push into the Denver spotlight, Stidham is perhaps best-known for his time as a Patriot. He began his New England career via the 2019 NFL Draft, when he was taken in the fourth round with the 133 overall selection from Auburn. He remained in the Foxborough fold until 2022, when he was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders — reuniting him with then-Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels, who was also his offensive coordinator throughout his Patriots tenure.

In his three years with the Patriots, the Auburn product saw little more than reserve time at the position. Stidham cumulatively completed 24 of 48 passes for 270 yards, with two touchdowns and four interceptions during his time in a Patriots uniform.

The bulk of his reps came in 2020, in which he ended up appearing in five games and playing a total of 85 snaps. Following Tom Brady’s departure to Tampa Bay in March 2020, Stidham was widely considered to be the favorite for the starting role. That is, however, until Cam Newton came to town. While he was expected to compete for the starting job (even with Newton in the fold) Stidham was unable to capitalize on the chances he was given. He finished his second year in the league with just 22 completions on 44 attempts, with two touchdowns and three interceptions. Stidham also was sacked four times and gained seven yards on seven rushing attempts.

The now 29-year-old (then 25) was on the unfortunate side of luck (as it relates to health) to start 2021. Stidham missed all of training camp and preseason after undergoing back surgery in July. At the time, it was reported that his injury was not considered to be season-ending.

Yet, with former Patriots quarterback Mac Jones then-firmly entrenched as the starter, Stidham’s ceiling for 2022 was projected to be the team’s number two option. However, the team’s re-signing long time reserve Brian Hoyer ensured that Stidham would at least face some competition for the Pats’ top reserve role. As such, New England reached a deal with the Raiders to send him and a seventh-round draft pick to the Raiders in exchange for a sixth-round selection. The Corbin, KY native spent one season wearing silver and black before signing with the Broncos before the start of the 2023 season.

Jarrett Stidham Will Now Oppose Former Coach Josh McDaniels in AFC Championship Game

Despite having played one snap this season — a kneeldown in October — the 29-year-old reserve will be the Broncos’ starting quarterback next week during the AFC championship game at Empower Field at Mile High. Stidham will replace incumbent starter Bo Nix, who suffered a season-ending ankle injury during the team’s 33-30 win over the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round.

Still, it should be noted that the Broncos’ starter for said matchup has not thrown a regular-season pass since 2023, when he started two games after Denver benched former starter Russell Wilson. During his three years in Denver (2023-present), the Auburn product has appeared in seven games, making two starts. He has compiled 496 yards while completing 61 percent of his passes with two touchdowns as a member of the Broncos.

In a concept which was nearly inconceivable just days earlier, the ex-Patriots quarterback is about to start the most important game of his career against his former team. But for a seemingly benign front-office decision this offseason, he may have been wearing Patriot Blue into this upcoming clash of the AFC’s best.

