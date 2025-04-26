Patriots Select Memphis DB as Mr. Irrelevant
FOXBORO — With pick 257, the final selection in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft, the New England Patriots chose Memphis defensive back Kobee Minor.
Before arriving at Memphis, Bryant spent three seasons at Texas Tech — from 2020 through 2022 — and one season with the Indiana Hoosiers in 2023. Last season, his lone campaign with the Tigers, Minor played in 11 games, logging 38 total tackles — seven of which went for loss — two sacks, six passed-defensed and two forced fumbles.
As such, Minor now becomes the Patriots "Mr. Irrelevant.” The nickname is given to the player who is selected with the last pick of each year's draft. The term, coined by former player, Paul Salata, is now a tradition and a celebration of the underdog.
The Patriots opened day three by adding California safety Craig Woodson with pick 106 in the fourth round. The Pats then traded both picks 144 and 238 to the Seattle Seahawks to secure the services of Florida State defensive tackle Joshua Farmer at number 137. From there, the team selected LSU edge rusher Bradyn Swinson at146, kicker Andres Borregales at 182, and offensive tackle Marcus Bryant at number 220. Lastly, the Pats added long snapper Julian Ashby out of Vanderbilt at pick 257.
New England previously selected LSU offensive lineman Will Campbell from LSU with the fourth overall selection. They also chose Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson at number 38 overall, receiver Kyle Williams from Washington State at pick 68, and center Jared Wilson from Georgia with pick number 95 overall.
