Young Patriots LB Fueling Passion For Entertainment

Just a few weeks after Amari Gainer made a trip to the Super Bowl, the New England Patriots linebacker decided to take another trip to California.

This time, instead of learning a football playbook and strapping on shoulder pads, Gainer took the time to learn about the entertainment industry. As part of the NFL's Career Tour, Gainer was able to visit Paramount Studios and Hidden Empire Film Group.

The NFL Career Tour was launched back in 2023 for football stars to network and connect with industry professionals in a variety of fields. Some trips included visits to Nike, while others traveled to Interscope Records.

For the Patriots linebacker, it was Hollywood. Along with a private tour of a live set, Gainer's group was able to watch a private screening before shooting their own movie scene.

Gainer's group was assigned a scene from "Get Out," the 2017 horror film from Jordan Peele -- "(We) had a director, actors and producers with our group, and also had one of the executive producers, Couper Samuelson, helping us out," Gainer told Patriots on SI.

New England Patriots linebacker Amari Gainer spent part of his offseason learning about movie production. | Contributed by Amari Gainer

"Being able to learn from the different established panelists that came and also engage in interactive experiences and also being able to put together a trailer film at Hidden Empire‘s was great," Gainer continued about his experience. "Learning from Sky Dance and how they create short films and the different opportunities there."

Gainer's season with New England was spent on the practice squad. After getting cut by the Las Vegas Raiders in August, the Patriots scooped the young defender up for the end of the season four months later. He inked a futures contract for 2026, meaning he'll get a full offseason opportunity to make an impact on the field.

But off the field, he's working on finding his next passions.

"Always love learning about something new in the offseason," he said. "Last year, having the opportunity to go on the NFL career tour at LVMH (Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton) and learn about luxury and fashion, and now being able to learn more about everything in the film industry and meeting great people in that space."

Gainer Comfortable In Front of the Camera

Feb 2, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Amari Gainer (99) during Opening Night for Super Bowl LX at San Jose Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Gainer isn't shy on social media or in front of the camera. In his group's "Get Out" remake, he had a leading role in the short video, while his Instagram is filled with front-facing videos about his travels and experiences off the field. He even streams himself playing video games as well, something he's always enjoyed.

He says that his talents in football have helped pave the way for his comfortability when a camera is pointing at him.

"From being highly recruited young in high school and being in front of the camera in college, it definitely helped," Gainer said. "Streaming and being on camera, and playing on the highest stage, just helps you to be comfortable on camera, to be interested in film and movies, and to gain that experience.

"Already being a streamer, it allowed me to expand my horizon on creativity in the film and entertainment industry."

So while Gainer -- who played alongside star quarterback Drake Maye in college -- ideally has plenty of football left on his plate, he's learning what could potentially come after his playing career.

"It was great to be able to learn about the film and entertainment industry and how it works, and gain meaningful connections with Disney," Gainer said. "Learning about animations and voice acting and how films are made."

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