One Patriots EDGE Target for Each Round of NFL Draft

It's painfully clear that the New England Patriots need at least one new edge rusher in the 2026 NFL Draft. But who -- and when -- remains up in the air.

The Patriots are coming off a postseason where their pass rusher helped them, with K'Lavon Chaisson and Anfernee Jennings leading the way. This offseason, though, Chaisson signed a one-year deal to join the Washington Commanders, while the Patriots moved on from the veteran Jennings.

There's an opening now alongside Harold Landry (who's continuing to nurse a knee injury) and Dre'Mont Jones (who inked a three-year contract in free agency).

So whether the Patriots want to spend their first round pick on a pass rusher, or wait until the final moments to draft one, here's a few players to get familiar with in each round.

Round 1: TJ Parker, Clemson

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney with TJ Parker before kickoff with Furman University at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC, Saturday, November 22, 2025. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Co Inc SC / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For head coach Mike Vrabel, he can't go wrong with adding any of the talented players projected to go in the first round. Missouri's Zion Young could be the pick, but Parker's speed and burst off the edge makes him a valuable add. He could slide into the starting lineup from the first day in New England, something he did when he arrived in college -- as a freshman All-American in 2023.

Round 2: Romello Height, Texas Tech

Dec 6, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker Romello Height (9) rushes the line during the game between the Red Raiders and the Cougars at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

At one point, Height was considered a possible first round player. He's slid down draft boards in recent weeks, but still possesses freakish talents. The senior, who played at four schools during his college career (Auburn, USC, Georgia Tech, Texas Tech), was named First Team All-Big 12 after a season in which he has 10 sacks. He'll turn into a really productive player at the next level.

Round 3: Malachi Lawrence, Central Florida

Oct 28, 2023; Orlando, Florida, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers running back Justin Johnson Jr. (26) is tackled by UCF Knights defensive end Malachi Lawrence (51) during the second half at FBC Mortgage Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Lawrence ran a 4.52-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, and uses his size and speed to get into the backfield at a high rate. He could get drafted as high as the middle of the second round, but projects to be a top-100 pick at worst. The First Team All-Big 12 rusher led his team with 11 tackles for loss and didn't miss a single start as a senior.

Round 4: Caden Curry, Ohio State

Ohio State defensive end Caden Curry (92) celebrates a play against Michigan during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A pick that screams "Mike Vrabel," Curry could be a steal in the fourth round. The Patriots head coach may want to dip into his alma mater's draft class, and for good reason. Curry was part of Ohio State's national title run in 2024 and got even better this past season. He recorded 16.5 tackles for loss for the Buckeyes -- a team high -- and can help out on special teams if needed.

Round 5: George Gumbs Jr, Florida

Nov 16, 2024; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators defensive end George Gumbs Jr. (34) reacts after a sack on the quarterback against the LSU Tigers during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Gumbs Jr. has already gotten face-to-face time with the Patriots, taking a "Top 30" visit with the team. He's worked through several position changes, including wide receiver and tight end, and continues to improve each season. He's much better as a run stopper off the edge, but continues to improve when it comes to rushing the passer. His traits will get him drafted as a rotational player.

Round 6: Quintayvious Hutchins, Boston College

Nov 9, 2024; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Boston College Eagles defensive end Quintayvious Hutchins (15) reacts after a sack against the Syracuse Orange during the first half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Hutchins has already gotten hands-on exposure to the Patriots. He was invited to the team's local pro day on April 7, and the coaching staff was present at BC's pro day before that. During the workouts, Vrabel worked one-on-one with Hutchins, who helped boost his draft stock at the Senior Bowl. He's not the cleanest in the run game, but provides major upside when it comes to getting to the QB.

Round 7: Michael Heldman, Central Michigan

Sep 24, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford (14) looks to throw a pass before being tackled by Central Michigan Chippewas defensive linesman Michael Heldman (97) during the second quarter at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Central Michigan 33-14. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-Imagn Images | Matthew OHaren-Imagn Images

One of the more underrated defensive players in this draft, Heldman recorded a career-best 10.5 sacks last season for Central Michigan. The Patriots have already expressed interest in the 23-year-old, meeting with him at the Hula Bowl. They're not alone, as he's gone on several pre-draft visits across the NFL. Heldman is a refined pass rusher who could compete for a spot on the active roster.

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