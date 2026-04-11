One Patriots EDGE Target for Each Round of NFL Draft
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It's painfully clear that the New England Patriots need at least one new edge rusher in the 2026 NFL Draft. But who -- and when -- remains up in the air.
The Patriots are coming off a postseason where their pass rusher helped them, with K'Lavon Chaisson and Anfernee Jennings leading the way. This offseason, though, Chaisson signed a one-year deal to join the Washington Commanders, while the Patriots moved on from the veteran Jennings.
There's an opening now alongside Harold Landry (who's continuing to nurse a knee injury) and Dre'Mont Jones (who inked a three-year contract in free agency).
So whether the Patriots want to spend their first round pick on a pass rusher, or wait until the final moments to draft one, here's a few players to get familiar with in each round.
Round 1: TJ Parker, Clemson
For head coach Mike Vrabel, he can't go wrong with adding any of the talented players projected to go in the first round. Missouri's Zion Young could be the pick, but Parker's speed and burst off the edge makes him a valuable add. He could slide into the starting lineup from the first day in New England, something he did when he arrived in college -- as a freshman All-American in 2023.
Round 2: Romello Height, Texas Tech
At one point, Height was considered a possible first round player. He's slid down draft boards in recent weeks, but still possesses freakish talents. The senior, who played at four schools during his college career (Auburn, USC, Georgia Tech, Texas Tech), was named First Team All-Big 12 after a season in which he has 10 sacks. He'll turn into a really productive player at the next level.
Round 3: Malachi Lawrence, Central Florida
Lawrence ran a 4.52-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, and uses his size and speed to get into the backfield at a high rate. He could get drafted as high as the middle of the second round, but projects to be a top-100 pick at worst. The First Team All-Big 12 rusher led his team with 11 tackles for loss and didn't miss a single start as a senior.
Round 4: Caden Curry, Ohio State
A pick that screams "Mike Vrabel," Curry could be a steal in the fourth round. The Patriots head coach may want to dip into his alma mater's draft class, and for good reason. Curry was part of Ohio State's national title run in 2024 and got even better this past season. He recorded 16.5 tackles for loss for the Buckeyes -- a team high -- and can help out on special teams if needed.
Round 5: George Gumbs Jr, Florida
Gumbs Jr. has already gotten face-to-face time with the Patriots, taking a "Top 30" visit with the team. He's worked through several position changes, including wide receiver and tight end, and continues to improve each season. He's much better as a run stopper off the edge, but continues to improve when it comes to rushing the passer. His traits will get him drafted as a rotational player.
Round 6: Quintayvious Hutchins, Boston College
Hutchins has already gotten hands-on exposure to the Patriots. He was invited to the team's local pro day on April 7, and the coaching staff was present at BC's pro day before that. During the workouts, Vrabel worked one-on-one with Hutchins, who helped boost his draft stock at the Senior Bowl. He's not the cleanest in the run game, but provides major upside when it comes to getting to the QB.
Round 7: Michael Heldman, Central Michigan
One of the more underrated defensive players in this draft, Heldman recorded a career-best 10.5 sacks last season for Central Michigan. The Patriots have already expressed interest in the 23-year-old, meeting with him at the Hula Bowl. They're not alone, as he's gone on several pre-draft visits across the NFL. Heldman is a refined pass rusher who could compete for a spot on the active roster.
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Ethan Hurwitz is a writer for Patriots on SI. He works to find out-of-the-box stories that change the way you look at sports. He’s covered the behind-the-scenes discussions behind Ivy League football, how a stuffed animal helped a softball team’s playoff chances and tracked down a fan who caught a historic hockey stick. Ethan graduated from Quinnipiac University with both a bachelor’s and master’s degree in journalism, and oversaw The Quinnipiac Chronicle’s sports coverage for almost three years.Follow HurwitzSports