Patriots Draft Preview: Edge Rusher Needs To Be First Pick

After an offseason where two key edge rushers found themselves off the roster, the New England Patriots have a lot of work to do at that positon.

Yes, they signed Dre'Mont Jones to a three-year deal. But the depth isn't there, and consistent struggles to get after the quarterback at times in 2025 are forcing the Patriots' hand in the draft at the end of the month.

It's a safe expectation that the Patriots dip into the edge rusher position, potentially as early as the first round. Replacing K'Lavon Chaisson (signed with the Washington Commanders) and Anfernee Jennings (released) won't be an easy task, not even for an incoming rookie in a very deep edge rusher class.

Here's the seventh installment of the Patriots On SI Positional Draft Preview, where we examine which first round prospects could walk across the NFL Draft stage later this month with a New England hat atop their heads.

Current Depth Chart:

At the top is Jones, who inked a big free agent contract to join Mike Vrabel's Patriots. But behind him is where it gets a bit tricky. Harold Landry -- who got off to a hot start last season -- is dealing with a knee injury that he's continue to work through, and Elijah Ponder had a good, not great season as an undrafted free agent.

The other name that New England has is Jesse Luketa -- who signed a one-year, veteran minimum deal this past offseason. After a season where Chaisson and Jennings were your two most consistent pass rushers, 2026 doesn't look too hot for the Patriots right now.

Tennessee Titans linebacker Dre'Mont Jones (45) signals to teammates during the second quarter of an NFL pre-season game against the Minnesota Vikings at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, Aug. 22, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Top Prospects:

Luckily for the Patriots, the incoming crop of rookies is extremely deep off the edge. There's about eight different players that could potentially go in the first round, and the Patriots are certainly able to get a premier pass rusher at 31.

They won't be able to snag Rueben Bain Jr. (Miami) or David Bailey (Texas Tech), but the rest of the group could make an instant impact with the Patriots in Vrabel's defense.

One of the following players will certainly be a Patriots fit at the backhalf of the first round: TJ Parker (Clemson), Keldric Faulk (Auburn), Akheem Mesidor (Miami), Cashius Howell (Texas A&M), R Mason Thomas (Oklahoma), Zion Young (Missouri), Gabe Jacas (Illinois) and Dani Dennis-Sutton (Penn State).

Nov 1, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini linebacker Gabe Jacas (17) celebrates his sack on Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (16) during the first half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

See what I mean?

The Patriots could use a player who plays the run well, and rushes the quarterback even better. That would be Howell, Thomas and Young -- all three of them would come to New England as an immediate starter off the edge.

Final Pick Prediction:

It's certainly going to be one of those players in the first round, and if the Patriots pass on edge rusher at 31, it will be in the second round. Young has been trending up all offseason, and met with New England on a "Top 30" visit. If he's on the board, the Patriots would be smart to send in the draft card for him.

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