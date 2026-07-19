Top 25 Patriots of 2026: Rhamondre Stevenson Can Change The Offense

The New England Patriots had a really methodical offensive attack last season, and part of that was because of Rhamondre Stevenson and the running game.

Stevenson, going into his sixth year in New England, came on really nicely at the end of last season. His fumbling issues seemed to disappear, and he was a valuable player heading into the postseason.

That's why we put Stevenson at No. 6 on our "Top 25 Patriots of 2026" rankings. His ability to control the ground game and find the end zone has gotten better as his career progresses, and it shouldn't take a step back this season.

To check out our full rankings, and where Stevenson stacks up among the other Patriots on the list, you can see the updated "Top 25" list right here.

Finding Groove Within Offense

Dec 15, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

While much attention will be placed on the Patriots’ passing game this season, the importance of a strong and deep rushing attack will be vital for the continued success of quarterback Drake Maye and the offense. With Stevenson, the Patriots possess the services of a lead back capable of shouldering an extensive workload — an ideal complement to the explosive athleticism exhibited by second-year back TreVeyon Henderson.

Given coordinator Josh McDaniels’ penchant for establishing the run to facilitate play-action passes, Stevenson is well-equipped to be an effective offensive weapon — especially in the potentially cold weather conditions of the season's closing games.

As the team moves forward into 2026, Pats Nation remains cautiously optimistic that Stevenson has placed his struggles with ball security behind him. The 28-year-old is at his best when blending his physical, powerful running style with his vision and athleticism to make tacklers miss in short-yardage situational runs.

He also continues to demonstrate an ability to utilize the open field as an available target from both the backfield as well as the line of scrimmage. The Oklahoma product must continue to build upon last season’s success to make New England’s running game a key component of their offensive game plan. - Mike D'Abate

Real All-Around Capabilities

Jun 9, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) walks to the practice fields at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stevenson’s 2025 season began with a myriad of fumbles and questions if he should remain the starting running back. It ended with him being one of the most reliable players on the roster and scoring a touchdown in Super Bowl LX.

Stevenson has gone through plenty during his career in New England, but a flip switching midway through last year to catapult him to a really strong season had to have felt good. Now going into his sixth season in New England, and second alongside Henderson, he has the opportunity to build on a strong end to last year. He’s still the team’s best pass blocker out of the backfield and will take most of the carries.

When you add in how he can impact the game as a receiver, Stevenson is a really, really good all-around back. If he can keep the ball off the ground, especially in the red zone, the Patriots might be able to get 1,000+ rushing yards out of him – just the first time he’d eclipse that mark since 2022. - Ethan Hurwitz

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