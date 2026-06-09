Patriots Mandatory Minicamp Primer: Roster Battles, Rising Rookies and Players To Watch

The final step of the New England Patriots' offseason program kicks off this week.

The team's three-day mandatory minicamp is taking place on the practice fields adjacent to Gillette Stadium, and for the first time this spring, it could be our first chance to get a look at some players we haven't seen this spring. Players like cornerback Christian Gonzalez and wide receiver Kayshon Boutte weren't in attendance for the voluntary OTA practices the past few weeks, but it's likely that they'll be at the facility this week.

Now, these practices aren't open to the public -- you'll have to wait until late July for fan access -- but reporters will be on hand for the three-day period, being able to watch the practices and get a better sense for how the 2026 Patriots roster will take shape.

From the player present, to the positional battles that could determine roster spots, here's all you need to know ahead of New England's minicamp -- and what it could possibly mean before the team breaks for the summer.

Minicamp Schedule:

Jun 2, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel (center) addresses players during the team's OTA at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

New England had originally scheduled their final OTA practice for this week, with the minicamp period taking place one week from now. Instead, head coach Mike Vrabel announced that the team decided to move it all up a week. Why? It's likely for two reasons.

First, it allows the team to finally get a look at the players that were absent from some of the voluntary workouts (Gonzalez, Boutte, edge rusher Harold Landry, cornerback Carlton Davis). It also gives the players and coaching staff an earlier summer break, letting them return home ahead of training camp later next month.

For now, the full schedule of this week's activities is as follows:

Tuesday, June 9:

Mike Vrabel Media Availability (12:45 p.m. to 1 p.m.)

Defensive Assistant Coaches Media Availability (1:15 p.m. to 1:25 p.m.)

Mandatory Minicamp Practice (1:40 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.)

Player Media Availability (Approx. 3:30 p.m.)

Wednesday, June 10:

Mike Vrabel Media Availability (12:45 p.m. to 1 p.m.)

Offensive Assistant Coaches Media Availability (1:15 p.m. to 1:25 p.m.)

Mandatory Minicamp Practice (1:40 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.)

Player Media Availability (Approx. 3:30 p.m.)

Thursday, June 11:

Mike Vrabel Media Availability (12:45 p.m. to 1 p.m.)

Defensive Assistant Coaches Media Availability (1:15 p.m. to 1:25 p.m.)

Mandatory Minicamp Practice (1:40 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.)

Player Media Availability (Approx. 3:30 p.m.)

Roster Battles To Watch:

Jan 18, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver DeMario Douglas (3) moves the ball while defended by Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (0) in an AFC Divisional Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Training camp position battles can get intense. If a final spot on the roster comes down to just two players, it can be fascinating to see how the coaching staff uses each player. There's a few spots to watch out for, and with the entire team present at minicamp, we can get a better glimpse at some glaring battles for jobs.

Third Running Back: We know that Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson will be the 1A and 1B in the backfield. Who joins them? Entering camp, it felt like Terrell Jennings or Lan Larison -- the two returners from last season -- would be the favorites. Larison has impressed to this point in OTAs, but the Patriots brough in Jam Miller (Alabama) and Myles Montgomery (UCF) as rookies. The job is far from filled, but the team has several options to choose from.

Slot Wide Receiver: Josh McDaniels has historically thrived with a slot receiver in his offense. The two realistic options for this year's team are DeMario Douglas and Efton Chism III. Both players found the end zone for the Patriots last season and fit the mold as a productive player in the offense. But considering the team went out and got A.J. Brown in a trade, there's less spots to go around in the receiver room. If Chism can make waves in the kick returning game, he could get a leg up.

Nickel Cornerback: Behin Christian Gonzalez, Carlton Davis and Marcus Jones, the rest of the cornerback room remains a mystery. Wake Forest rookie Karon Prunty will certainly make the team, but who is behind him? Maybe it's free agent signing Kindle Vildor, who's worked with the starting defense this spring. Could it Kobee Minor, last year's Mr. Irrelevant who got run on the 53-man roster in 2025? Could it be an undrafted rookie, like Channing Canada (TCU) or Kenneth Harris (Oklahoma State)? We'll find out who sticks soon enough.

Rookie Stock Up/Down:

May 9, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Karon Prunty (21) does a drill with wide receiver Cameron Dorner (88) during the New England Patriots rookie camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The Patriots' rookie class is deep, and addressed plenty of positions of need back in April. Whether it was at offensive tackle, edge rusher, cornerback or tight end, the team went out and brought in quality players for this season.

But which rookies have stood out, and which ones have fallen to the side during the offseason this far? Here's a few names that have impressed and disappointed (if they've even been out there).

Stock Up: RB Myles Montgomery, OT Caleb Lomu, CB Karon Prunty

Arguably the top undrafted free agent on the roster right now, Montgomery has put together a solid spring. He hasn't cracked the top unit in 11-on-11s, but when he's been on the field, he's looked the part as a receiving backup. Lomu and Prunty -- two of New England's drafted rookies have gotten plenty of run as well. Lomu projects to be a swing tackle, favoring the right side, to open his career. Prunty has worked as a boundary cornerback, even picking off Drake Maye and taking it back to the house in an earlier practice.

Stock Down: WR Kyle Dixon, EDGE Gabe Jacas, EDGE Quintayvious Hutchins

It's really hard to evaluate any player because of the lack of contact and true competition. But we haven't really gotten a good look at these three players. For Dixon, he missed both of the open OTA sessions. Jacas has missed both as well, and remains the only rookie not signed to a contract. For Hutchins, in what could be a wide open race for a backup edge rusher job, made news off the field for a domestic assault arraignment. He's been around the team since the charges were made public.

Which Players Will Be Absent?

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) against the Seattle Seahawks during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The two big names that weren't at OTAs were Gonzalez and Boutte. But the wideout revealed this weekend that he'll be in attendance, and ESPN's Mike Reiss reported that it would be a "surprise" if the cornerback wasn't there. So what do we make of that?

Both Boutte and Gonzalez are likely looking for some sort of security. Gonzalez is on track to earn the largest contract for his position in NFL history and wouldn't want to risk an injury to jeopardize that. I'd expect him to be at the facility, out on the field, but very, very limited in the work that he does.

Boutte reportedly is interested in a trade after the team brought in Brown, but mentioned that he'd want to remain a Patriot for his entire career. How can that be? He's entering a contract season, and though his skillset my be dwarfed by Brown's, his play last year warranted some looks at a contract extension as well. He'll play, but how much longer does he remain with the team is the question.

Other players that missed OTA sessions, including Davis, Jacas, Landry and linebacker KJ Britt, could all be players to monitor as well. Players open up the door for significant fines if they miss mandatory practices, so an absense is always something to look at with a watchful eye.

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