Top 25 Patriots of 2026: Kevin Byard's Experience Will Pay Off

For the New England Patriots, their secondary is probably their strongest calling card on defense this year. From the ability to make plays on the ball, to shutting down the other teams' best players, New England has plenty of playmakers on the back end.

That's why, as part of our "Top 25 Patriots of 2026" rankings, we felt like putting an emphasis on the safety position this season.

Coming in at No. 10 is Byard, who's prior relationship with Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel makes this a perfect match. Byard is now one of the senior-most players on the roster, and when it comes to producing on the field, there might not be anyone better.

To check out our full rankings, and where Byard stacks up among the other Patriots on the list, you can see the updated "Top 25" list right here.

Constant Turnover Machine

Tennessee Titans free safety Kevin Byard (31) and cornerback Elijah Molden (24) leave the field after losing to the Patriots at Gillette Stadium Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Foxborough, Mass. Titans Patriots 129 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

When he was playing for Vrabel on the Tennessee Titans early in his career, Byard was a player that could make any play on the field and cause turnovers at a high rate. Now that he’s been reunited with Byard in New England, he’s the same player – just a lot wiser.

Part of his role this season will be about becoming a mentor for young Craig Woodson, who shined in his rookie season last year. But Byard – who signed a one-year deal to come join the Patriots in free agency – isn’t just a vocal leader. His play does the talking too. His seven interceptions led the NFL last year, and his 36 career picks are the most by any player since he was drafted in 2016.

Byard’s ability to find the ball and cause chaos for opposing offenses should be a really crucial part of New England’s defense this season.

Replacing Jaylinn Hawkins, who had a career year last season before jumping ship to join the Baltimore Ravens, as a collective may be difficult, but Byard/Woodson might just be a better pairing than the one that played in the Super Bowl last February. - Ethan Hurwitz

On-Field Leadership

Feb 1, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; Chicago Bears free safety Kevin Byard III (31) during NFC practice at the Flag Fieldhouse Moscone Center South Building. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With a clear need for a veteran presence in their defensive backfield, the Patriots wisely chose to secure the services of the 10-year NFL veteran. Byard adds a ball-hawking dynamic to the New England’s safety room, as well as a wealth of experience in the club’s defensive system.

With Hawkins finding greener pastures by signing a two-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens the 5-foot-11, 218-pounder is now the leader in a safety room that already boasts Craig Woodson, Mike Brown, Dell Pettus, John Saunders Jr, Peter Manuma and Brenden Schooler.

Byard, who's played in three Pro Bowls during his career, already has experience with Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel. Playing under him with the Tennessee Titans from 2018 to 2023, Byard later went on to earn Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro honors last season with the Chicago Bears. The 32-year-old led the NFL with seven interceptions, and securing the football is perhaps his greatest strength. In fact, he has led the league in interceptions twice — in 2017 and 2025.

He's compiled 972 total tackles, six sacks, four forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries, 81 passes defended 36 interceptions and two defensive touchdowns. He now comes to New England to build on that legacy, and help others forge their own in the secondary.

In addition to being a key component within New England’s defensive backfield, Byard is also expected to serve in a leadership role to aid in Woodson’s development in his second season in the NFL. - Mike D'Abate

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