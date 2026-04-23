One Patriots Safety Target for Each Round of NFL Draft

The New England Patriots upgraded their safety room this past offseason. They let Jaylinn Hawkins walk, allowing him to sign a two-year contract with the Baltimore Ravens. In his place, they went out and inked former All-Pro Kevin Byard to a one-year deal. Byard will join Craig Woodson as the two starters at the position in 2026.

Behind them, though, is a bit of a question mark. The Patriots also signed Mike Brown in free agency, and are retaining Dell Pettus, Brenden Schooler and John Saunders Jr. from a year ago. That's a group that is expected to contribute more on special teams rather than on the defensive side of the ball.

If the Patriots hope to bring in a top backup for this season, or potentially replace the 32-year-old Byard in the near future, there are several choices to make up and down the draft board.

Round 1: Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Toledo

Oct 25, 2025; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars quarterback Zevi Eckhaus (4) is tackled by Toledo Rockets safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (7) in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

Widely considered one of the best safeties in this year's class -- and one with a possibilty to hear his name called in the first round -- McNeil-Warren is a phsyically gifted athlete in the secondary. The 6-foot-3 prospect spent four seasons with Toledo, racking up five interceptions and 13 pass breakups. He isn't the best in coverage, but can fly to the football and can force plenty of fumbles.

Round 2: AJ Haulcy, LSU

Safety AJ Haulcy 13 interception as LSU Tigers take on the Texas A&M Aggies. October 25, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; at Tiger Stadium. Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. | SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Haulcy just turned 22 in January, but plays like an old-school defenisve back. He's stocky (5-foot-11, 215 lbs) and can pack a punch when he brings down ballcarriers. This past season at LSU, the All-SEC First Teamer picked off three passes, broke up four more and had 88 tackles over his 12 games. He's had stops at New Mexico and Houston, and should hear his name called early on day two.

Round 3: Michael Taaffe, Texas

Oct 18, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive back Michael Taaffe (16) celebrates after the Kentucky Wildcats fail to score during overtime at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

A former walk-on with the Longhorns, Taaffe put together four years of productive football. 2025 was his best one yet, as he was named a Third Team AP All-American, First Team All-SEC and was given the Wyerffel Trophy -- given to a player in recognition of community service. He started 10 games for Texas this past year and had a career-high 10 pass breakups.

Round 4: Zakee Wheatley, Penn State

Oct 11, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Audavion Collins (2) and safety Zakee Wheatley (6) tackle Northwestern Wildcats running back Caleb Komolafe (5) during the fourth quarter at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

One of the few players that New England brought in for a "Top 30" visit this offseason. Wheatley is a lengthy safety that has improved each season in coverage. He's an older prospect (he turned 24 this offseason), but is capable of playing as a free safety in certain defensive schemes. Wheatley isn't the best in run support, but could grow into a solid nickel defender in New England's defense this year.

Round 5: Bud Clark, TCU

Sep 23, 2023; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs safety Bud Clark (21) celebrates after he intercepts an SMU Mustangs pass during the second half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Clark ran a 4.41-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, only improving his already-impressive stock. With the ability to play on special teams, the Horned Frogs defensive back recorded 15 interceptions over the last four seasons -- returning a pair for touchdowns. He's a prototypical ballhawking player, a perfect replacement for Hawkins.

Round 6: Xavier Nwankpa, Iowa

Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Xavier Nwankpa (1) reacts during a college football game against the Penn State Nittany Lions Oct. 18, 2025 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. | Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Nwakpa is projected to go late on day three, but has major upset as a ballhawk. As a freshman in 2022, the Iowa Hawkeye had a pick six. As a senior, he picked off another pass and had a career-high 76 tackles. He'll fit into the Patriots secondary as a reserve as he looks to improve on his wrapping up and tackling. He could be a fun add to try and develop.

Round 7: Duce Chestnut, Syracuse

Nov 29, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange defensive back Duce Chestnut (2) during the second half against the Boston College Eagles at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

One of the draft's best names. Chestnut began his college career at Syracuse as a cornerback before transitioning to safety in 2024. This past season, he didn't put together his best numbers statistically (48 total tackles, three pass breakups, one forced fumble), but earned an invite to the Hula Bowl in front of NFL scouts. He's an on-field leader that could be a value add before undrafted free agency.

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