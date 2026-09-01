Patriots Announce 2026 Captains, Including Pair of Changes From Last Season

FOXBORO — The New England Patriots will begin to start sewing "C" patches onto six uniforms this season.

As announced by the team's social media Tuesday afternoon, the Patriots announced that quarterback Drake Maye, tight end Hunter Henry, offensive tackle Morgan Moses, linebacker Robert Spillane, cornerback Marcus Jones and safety Kevin Byard will be the team captains for 2026.

Before practice, head coach Mike Vrabel gave a preview into what went into that decision.

"I'll tell the team this afternoon at practice here in a little bit," he said, later confirming that the captains were chosen through a player-led vote.

"(It) has always been for me, is the players are the ones that pick the captains."

For four of the six players, these are repeat captains from last season. Maye, Henry, Spillane and Jones were captains last year en route to the Super Bowl. Moses and Byard are both captains for the first time during their Patriots careers, replacing edge rusher Harold Landry and safety Brenden Schooler, who are on PUP and NFI, respectively.

Maye has been a captain for back-to-back years, while Henry was named a captain for the third time in his Patriots tenure. Spillane has been a captain the last four years, being voted one by the Las Vegas Raiders in 2023 and 2024. Last year was Jones' first year voted as a captain.

Jan 18, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones (25) reacts after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter against the Houston Texans in an AFC Divisional Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Maye Continues To Build Leadership Skills

"I think I still have ways to go. I think I still need to say more," Maye said about his leadership last month. "I think I'm comfortable with a lot of guys in the huddle, a lot of guys on our team, and I think there's areas for me to take the guys on offense especially, and bring them to a different level and elevate their game, elevate my game, and kind of bleed that into the defense and the whole team.

"So, I got some ways to work, and I think that is the best thing about working out here and finding some adversity. You got to find something and keep straining."

With Schooler — who's been the team's special teams captain in the past — no longer donning the C, it would make sense that Jones replaces him as the special teams leader. As one of the NFL's top punt returners, he scored twice en route to being named a Second Team All-Pro.

Byard, who signed with the Patriots in free agency, has been a captain every year since 2019. He was a captain for five-straight seasons with the Tennessee Titans under Vrabel, and was a captain twice with the Chicago Bears in 2024 and 2025.

Moses was a captain-like figure for the Patriots last season, but was not voted a captain. This year, he'll become a captain for the first time in his long NFL career. He was a two-time gameday captain for New England last year (Week 2 at Miami, AFC Divisional vs Houston).

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