Why Do Patriots Give Veterans Rest Days? Allow Morgan Moses to Explain.

FOXBORO --- Morgan Moses says that he's old. He didn't try to hide that at his press conference after Monday's training camp walkthrough.

The New England Patriots right tackle, heading into his second year with the franchise, missed the team's second practice of the summer. Not because of an injury, but because the team is looking to manage his reps during a long training camp.

It's part of what endears the players to head coach Mike Vrabel, and allows well-tenured veterans to get a much needed day of rest. Moses, who's name was thrown around in retirement conversations this offseason, enjoyed what turned into a load management day on Sunday.

And so while the Patriots did potentially draft his replacement in Caleb Lomu in April, Moses is still pumped for another year of football.

"I’m just getting old, man. I’m 35," Moses said. "Caleb’s been a big addition to our offensive line and just getting him comfortable and under, letting him understand that we’re going to work together. We’re going to work together, work on the field and in the film room, too."

Moses returned to the starting lineup in full force after his day off, something fullback Reggie Gilliam did as well. He'll get some days off here and there, something he got last year as well.

"I Like To Kind Of See How They Respond"

For Vrabel, it's important to give his veterans days off. Ultimately, it will keep them fresher once the season rolls around in November and December. But there's a fine line the head coach has to walk.

Nov 2, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots offensive tackle Morgan Moses (76) blocks Atlanta Falcons linebacker Arnold Ebiketie (17) during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"We have to figure out what that is and I've been hesitant to just say, 'hey, you're going to go on these days, you're not going to go on these days,'" Vrabel said. "I like to kind of see how they respond and and really what he needs. And Morgan's at the point where it may just be individual one day or it may just be the team reps one day or it may be nothing one day."

Moses agrees. He also knows that when he's actually on the field, it's time to focus on football and now just relish in the day off he got earlier in the week.

"We have to know when he’s giving us a bone and taking care of our bodies," Moses said. "But we have to have that mindset to know, 'hey, when it’s time to go, it’s time to go.' And I think that’s a part of having a veteran team and a veteran presence, but also the willingness and the DNA of us just willing to go out there and work every day so we know what we’re getting into, what we want to be.

"And we have goals to achieve, and so we have to take those one day at a time."

Moses Played Well At The End Of 2025:

Last year, Moses was a workhorse on the right side of the line. He played in all 21 games after signing a three-year deal in free agency. In the playoffs, he kicked it into another gear and played arguably his best football of the year when it mattered most. Maybe had the aging veteran not been given time off in August, he wouldn't be able to shine in January.

That's the whole argument being made for these rest days given to Moses and Gilliam.

Moses' time in New England may be limited post-2026, as part of his contractual guarantees go away after this season. He's under contract through 2027, and whether Lomu is the heir apparent at right tackle or not, Moses hasn't lost his joy for the game.

"Come on. How can I turn down an opportunity to play football?" Moses said. "My three boys loved this game, and they enjoy being out there and me being out there with them and stuff. And so being able to just continue be on this one team to be able to play and coming out here and knowing that there’s room for improvement, that’s what keeps you going."

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