Robert Spillane Praises Patriots Captains, Work Ethic Heading into Joint Practice

FOXBORO --- For Robert Spillane, his leadership is always on display on the practice field.

The New England Patriots linebacker, in his second season with the team, is a likely captain candidate for another year. His words carry weight on this roster.

Heading into the Patriots' second joint practice of the summer, this one a two-day bout with the Philadelphia Eagles, the 30-year-old Spillane is happy with how the team is looking 18 practices in -- and was extremely happy with how some of last year's captains are leading the way.

"(It's) exciting. People are out here working every day," Spillane told reporters after Tuesday's walkthrough. "As a teammate, that's all you can ask for. Good energy, and a work ethic, a willingness to get better each and every day.

"And I think from our best player Drake Maye to our 90th man on the roster, we all come in here with that attitude to get better every day."

That's a nice thing to hear. The Patriots, who could easily fall into a hangover induced from a trip to the Super Bowl, haven't seem to lose a step in terms of motivation. According to Spillane, the team is ready to go every day.

Feb 5, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Robert Spillane (14) talks to media members at the Santa Clara Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Patriots Appear Locked In This Summer, According To Spillane

"Every day we're just looking to get better," Spillane said when asked about potential scheme changes within the defense. "It's hard to say that it's more or less wrinkles at the end of the day. It's knowing where your teammates are around you and figuring out how to play complementary football."

The Patriots defense has stressed getting takeaways all summer. It's something that defensive backs Kevin Byard and Dell Pettus have mentioned fairly regularly. In the preseason opener against the Colts, the Patriots had four takeaways, including a pair of forced fumbles.

For Spillane, he echoed that same mindset, sharing that it's important to get the ball into their best players' hands. He mentioned both Maye and cornerback/punt returner Marcus Jones as players who can make things happen when they get the ball, and that it's the goal of Spillane and this defense to make sure that happens.

An sure, walkthrough practices may not been the most exciting days to watch or be a part of. And yet, Spillane views the Patriots' ability to lock in for their second walkthrough in three days as a positive sign heading into Eagles week.

"Every day is a such a big day in the NFL," he said. "We don't have days to waste here, so be very intentional about our work. I thought we did great today as a walkthrough day. It's hard mentally to be locked in during those walkthrough days, but I thought we did great today.

"I know we're going to do great in meetings tonight and show up ready to go tomorrow."

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