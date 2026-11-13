Patriots Attempting to Snap Nearly Year-Long NFC Streak — Plus Major Playoff Implications

An unfortunate trend started for the New England Patriots after taking a humiliating loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX. Since losing to the Seahawks last February, the Patriots have now gone on a four-game losing streak against NFC opponents.

Back-to-back losses against Seattle in the Super Bowl and Week 1 of the 2026 season make up the first two dropped games. Then, a Thursday night football loss to Chicago in Week 7 and last week's let-down game against the Packers put the Patriots at an astonishing 0-4 in their last four games against NFC opponents.

Sep 9, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Leonard Williams (99) sacks New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The last win the Patriots had against an NFC opponent, came on December 1, 2025, when the eventual AFC Champions rolled past the New York Giants on Monday Night Football.

Heading into another game against an NFC opponent, the Patriots will try to right the ship against the Detroit Lions in Germany, Sunday morning.

A Bad Year To Run Through The North

The way NFL scheduling works requires each division to play another division within their conference and in the opposite conference. These matchups rotate every four years and this season, the AFC East was tasked with facing all AFC West and NFC North teams.

The Patriots have already won their first AFC West game, beating the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 5, but their series against the NFC North isn't going so well.

After dropping games to the Bears and Packers, the Patriots are 0-2 so far against the NFC North. This week's match against Detroit will be New England's third game in the series.

Oct 22, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) passes against New England Patriots linebacker Christian Elliss (53) during the fourth quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Widely considered to be the best and most competitive division in all of football, the NFC North has a combined record of 25-9 on the year and total four losses against non-division opponents.

The four teams in the North also have the highest point differential of any four divisional teams in the NFL, totaling a +145 point margin against all their opponents.

After playing the Lions in Week 10, New England will host the Minnesota Vikings in Week 14 to finish their slate against NFC opponents.

Nov 8, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) runs on to the field before the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Unfortunatelty for New England, the four games they're assigned to play against the NFC North are arguably the four most difficult games they'll play all season. But, there is an upside to that.

Non-Conference Losses Are Better Than AFC Losses

While losing never helps your team secure a playoff spot, taking a loss against an NFC opponent has less implications on playoff seeding than losses against an AFC opponent.

When the NFL seeds playoff teams they look at each team in the following order: overall record, head-to-head matchups, common opponents, and strength of schedule.

Here's how the NFL playoff picture looks entering Week 10



Which team is the biggest surprise? pic.twitter.com/Ibm9GKA22N — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 11, 2026

Despite sitting just over a .500 record, the Patriots have only lost one matchup against an AFC opponent, dropping a Week 3 game in Jacksonville. The Jaguars are heavily favorited to win the AFC South, so this wouldn't have much of an effect on Wild Card seeding anyway.

Common opponents are the next layer of seeding considerations, and the Patriots have faired really well against the AFC. They have a valuable win over the Buffalo Bills, who have beaten every other team they've faced. Depending on how the rest of the season plays out, New England has held their own against AFC opponents, which sets them up for success when striving for a five through seven seed.

Lastly, the Patriots have one of the most difficult strength of schedules in the league. Not only did they play the best division in the NFC (and arguably the best division in the AFC), but they played a first-place schedule after winning the AFC East last year, which requires the Patriots to face other first-place teams like the Seahawks, Jaguars, and Steelers.

The NFC North is a PROBLEM 🔥 pic.twitter.com/mkox9AGH18 — NFL (@NFL) November 11, 2026

If the New England ends up in a tie-breaker situation with another Wild Card team, their strength of schedule will likely give them the higher playoff seed. Six of the last eight games for the Patriots are against AFC teams, and will have very decisive outcomes.

Regardless of AFC playoff seeding, if the Patriots can reverse their NFC misfortune this Sunday and enter the bye week at 6-4, they'll show that they're ready to compete with the rest of the NFL for the remainder of the season.

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