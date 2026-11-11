Several Key Patriots to Make Germany Trip, Including Injured FB, WR

The New England Patriots depart for Munich, Germany, on Wednesday night to take on the Detroit Lions in their Week 10 international match. Following a 45-27 loss to Green Bay, the Patriots will look to get back in the win column, before entering their bye week.

One theme that's plagued New England's chances of success this season are injuries. Considered the most injured team in football, the Patriots will lok to bring multiple players back into action this week, which Mike Vrabel alluded to in his Wednesday press conference.

He shared that star wide receiver A.J. Brown will make the trip to Germany after missing the past two games with a knee injury (Brown has missed a total of six games this season, four with an ankle injury).

Jul 28, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (1) walks to practice for training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Yeah, we'll see what he can do, and I would say most everybody but a few guys are going to go to Germany," Vrabel said. "I'm including him as the group that would go."

Brown's return would influence a passing offense that's struggled to find production in their receivers over the past several weeks. With Mack Hollins' return from IR last week, Drake Maye would have nearly 100% healthy receiving room to throw to against the Lions (Romeo Doubs is still on the injured reserve until at least Week 12).

Patriots Exploring Reggie Gilliam, Greg Van Roten Activation

Currently, New England has 52 of 53 roster spots occupied, meaning they can sign a player to the active roster or activate a player off of the injured reserve.

September 20, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots offensive lineman Greg Van Roten (70) blocks Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen (6) during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Greg Van Roten, whose 21-day practice window was opened last week, is eligible to be reactivated off the of the injured reserve, which would provide much needed depth to a severly beaten guard unit.

Fullback Reggie Gilliam suffered an ankle injury in Week 4 and has been on the injured reserve since. On Wednesday, Vrabel confirmed that Gilliam will return to practice and has a chance of playing in Sunday's game.

"Greg was returning to play. Reggie Gilliam will be back practicing," said Vrabel.

FB Reggie Gilliam (knee) is being designated to return from IR, coach Mike Vrabel says.



That is the team's 5th of 8 allotted designations. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) November 11, 2026

He added, "we just have to see where that goes. This is Wednesday, this is the first practice of the week, and it'll be important to see how those guys do."

Gilliam's return would open up the playbook for Josh McDaniels, who's been without a fullback for the past five games. With Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson out for the forseeable future, Gilliam's role as a run blocker will be influential to backup running backs Corey Kiner and Lan Larison.

Gilliam, Van Roten and Brown were all spotted at practice.

September 20, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots fullback Reggie Gilliam (44) warms up before a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Patriots' first injury report will be released later today.

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