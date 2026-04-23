Patriots NFL Draft Big Board: Top Targets for Every Round

With the start of the 2026 NFL Draft just hours away, the New England Patriots are making their last-minute preparations for what promises to be a busy three-day period for the organization.

The Pats currently possess 11 selections, with several needs on their roster. Needless to say, they will be among the most-watched teams on draft weekend.

Although New England is expected to select its newest members based on their best fit within the team’s positional needs, there is always an argument for maximizing talent by drafting the best player available when given the opportunity. In that regard, the Patriots will have some intriguing choices to make over the next 72-plus hours.

Without further ado, here is New England Patriots On SI’s attempt at identifying the Patriots’ top target for each round of the 2026 NFL Draft

Round 1: Blake Miller, OT, Clemson

Clemson offensive lineman Blake Miller (78) during Clemson football 2025 practice at the Allen N. Reeves Football Complex in Clemson, S.C. Friday, August 1, 2025. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

At 6-foot-7, 317 pounds, Miller has the imposing size and impressive reach (34 1/4 inch arms) to instill a sense of command and stability at right tackle in New England for forseeable future. As a former state champion wrestler in Ohio, he also possesses tremendous durability — having played in a school-record 54 straight games for the Tigers. For his efforts, he earned first-team All-ACC honors in 2024 & 2025.

Despite more immediate needs at defenisve edge rush, the Patriots need an heir-apparent right tackle for veteran Morgan Moses. Miller is known for his high football IQ, as well as a tough and fierce demeanor which should allow him the chance to anchor the Patriots offensive line as early as his rookie season.

Round 2: Eli Stowers, TE, Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt tight end Eli Stowers (9) makes a catch as he warms up before playing against Tennessee at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. | Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Stowers, a former quarterback, certainly has impressive size (6-foot-4, 239-pounds) for the position. Still, he requires some work as an in-line blocker, as well as a route runner. However, New England could find his impressive catch radius, along with his ability to gain significant yards after reception, to be an ideal complement [and eventual heir apparent] to team captain Hunter Henry.

Though he projects more like a “move“ tight end than a true in-line Y, Stowers offers the kind of versatility and receiving upside which can create real matchup stress by allowing him to align in multiple settings within New England’s offense.

Round 3: Jaishawn Barham, ED, Michigan

Oct 4, 2025; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines linebacker Jaishawn Barham (1) reacts in the second half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

At 6-foot-3 and 248 pounds, Barham possess both the size and the length to be a disruptive force for the Patriots. With the versatility to align in multiple positions, he should find success when pressuring the passer. He is also a top-flight tackler — having recorded 193 during his collegiate tenure, while missing only 24. When defending the run, Barham has routinely shown an ability to hold his position, while shedding the block when necessary. Given his athleticism and potential, Barham would add a new dimension to the Pats’ front seven.

Round 4: Kevin Coleman, Jr. WR, Missouri

Dec 27, 2025; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Missouri Tigers wide receiver Kevin Coleman Jr. (3) runs the ball against the Virginia Cavaliers during the third quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

With the future of third-year receiver DeMario Douglas currently cloaked in question marks, the Patriots could attempt to bolster their production from the slot with Coleman. The Missouri product is versatile slot receiver who can also contribute on special teams by returning kicks and punts, Last season, Coleman hauled in 66 receptions for 732 yards and one touchdown. Having recently drawn the praise of Patriots’ EVP Eliot Wolf, Coleman clearly found favor within the team’s scouting brain trust.

Round 5: DeMonte Capehart, DL, Clemson

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Clemson defensive lineman Demonte Capehart (DL05) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Following the departure of veteran tackle Khyiris Tonga this offseason, the Pats need for an upgrade to their defenisve interior is greater than many within Patriots Nation care to admit. Capehart’s 6-foot-4, 313-pound frame allows him to overpower interior offensive linemen with his strength. He has the broad frame to beat opposing double-teams, while maintaining impressive lateral movement. He played in 12 games with six starts in 2025, making 21 tackles, three tackles-for-loss with one sack and two passes-defensed for the Tigers.

Round 6: Adam Randall, RB, Clemson

Dec 27, 2025; Bronx, NY, USA; Clemson Tigers running back Adam Randall (8) gains yards after catch during the first half of the 2025 Pinstripe Bowl against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

While the Patriots are well-represented by two strong runners at the top of their depth chart in Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson, the club would benefit from adding Randall — who would essentially fill the void left by former third back Antonio Gibson. Randall earned Honorable Mention All-ACC honors last season, while leading the team with 814 rushing yards (168 carries while averaging 4.8 yards per rush. He compiled 10 rushing touchdowns while starting all 13 games. Randall also caught three receiving touchdowns, while averaging 23.7 yards per as Clemson’s kick returner.

Round 7: Micah Morris, OG, Georgia

Oct 12, 2024; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Micah Morris (56) celebrates after a touchdown against the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the second quarter at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Morris has been one of the most highly-publicized day 3 projections in this year’s draft class — and, for good reason. The 6-foot-5, 334-pound lineman widely built, with impressive strength from the point of contact. While he has the size and strength to move defenders, he needs to be more consistent with hand placement and pad level to help him sustain blocks at the pro level. Nonetheless, Morris will be among several teams’ top targets heading into the Draft’s final round on April 25.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!