Mike Vrabel Has Confidence in Patriots' Andy Borregales After Trio of Missed FGs

FOXBORO --- While the New England Patriots tied with the Indianapolis Colts 13-13 in Thursday evening's preseason opener, the game was one swing-of-the-leg away from going in New England's favor.

In the waning moments of the matchup, the Patriots' offense -- led by rookie Behren Morton -- drove downfield to set up a 49-yard field goal attempt for second-year kicker Andy Borregales.

The 23-year-old pushed it wide left, his third miss of the day on five attempts.

Borregales' night began with a 40-yard make on New England's opening drive of the game. In the final minute of the first quarter, he pulled a 56-yarder left of the goal posts. He drilled his next attempt from 52-yards out, but followed it up with misses to the left on a 55-yarder and the 49-yard go-ahead attempt.

Head coach Mike Vrabel, who is no stranger to kicker mishaps, was asked about Borregales' following New England's draw with Indianapolis.

Aug 13, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots place kicker Andy Borregales (36) looks on during the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"We're going to have mistakes. In everything we do, we just need to be able to come back," he said. "We need to be able to bounce back, and we need to be able to answer. Guys are going to drop a pass. Guys are going to miss a block. We're going to miss a kick.

"But you just have to not let those things pile up, and Andy's been really good with that, and I would anticipate him getting back to work and really starting to focus, and maybe it was a footwork thing or trying to overswing."

"It Is Important That We Make All Our Field Goals"

Vrabel has a history of kicker difficulties dating back to his time with the Tennessee Titans. In his six seasons as the organization's head coach, he had a different kicker lead the team in field goal attempts in five of them.

"If we make kicks, we will have the same kicker," Vrabel said on July 27. "It is important that we make all our field goals ... But obviously, having Andy make the type of big kicks that he made last year, we felt very comfortable having him back."

Aug 13, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots place kicker Andy Borregales (36) lines up his field goal kick against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last season, Borregales connected on 27 of his 32 field goal attempts and finished the year by connecting on 59-consecutive extra point attempts (including playoffs). Thursday was a stark change of pace from the kicker's impressive rookie year.

"I don't have a message (for Borregales)," Vrabel said postgame. "I mean, we're expecting to make them. It's pro football. (The Colts are) banging them in from 60 yards. They've got two kickers on the roster. So, you know, Andy knows we have to make those field goals."

Vrabel mentioned the team will discuss potentially bringing in competition for Borregales, who is currently the sole kicker on the roster. But for now, New England's head coach remains assured in his kicker.

"I have confidence in Andy," Vrabel said. "You want to be able to make those, and I think we got in a position to win the football game, and you want to be able to make them."

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