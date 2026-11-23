FOXBORO — Following the injury of starting quarterback Drake Maye, New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel has a simple message for his team: Play better.

New England has dropped its past two games by a combined 43 points to the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions. The loss against Detroit also included the loss of Maye, who suffered a reported fractured fibula which is expected to sideline him for the majority of the season.

More about the possibility, but hardly a certainty, that Drake Maye could return toward the end of the season if New England is in playoff contention, via @MikeReiss and me:https://t.co/zHzlXU6967 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 20, 2026

Despite speculation on whether the Patriots could sign a new signal caller, they are expected to move forward with Tommy DeVito in place of Maye.

"Tommy's our starter," Vrabel put bluntly. "And again, we're excited about that. Good preseason and Tommy's improved. I know that going into the last game, I think that being thrown in there, and had some good plays, had some things that he can improve on, and little things."

Vrabel's message following Maye's injury

Football - NFL - Detroit Lions v New England Patriots - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - November 15, 2026 Detroit Lions' Aidan Hutchinson sacks New England Patriots' Drake Maye on 3rd and goal REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth | REUTERS

With Maye out for the foreseeable future, and New England on the outside looking into the playoff picture, the Patriots' outlook for the remainder of the year may seem bleak. In response, Vrabel has a simple message for his team.

"Play better," Vrabel said on Monday. "And again, I think that we have a lot of confidence in Tommy. And I think just doing the little things better. You know, not hurting ourselves with negative plays. And making sure that we stay balanced. Offensively, take care of the football."

DeVito and the offense is not the sole group which needs to play better, however. The Patriots have lost a trio of games this season by at least three possessions due to inconsistencies throughout all three phases.

Football - NFL - Detroit Lions v New England Patriots - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - November 15, 2026 New England Patriots' Christian Gonzalez celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass by Detroit Lions' Jared Goff REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth | REUTERS

"Defensively, you know, limiting the X plays and finding ways to create turnovers," he added. "And then I think that we've been close on special teams ... trying to get Marcus going there, that was such a weapon for us and has been a weapon in the past. And then making sure that we stay — the ability to cover kickoffs and not have the one that, you know, gets out to the (45-yard line)."

New England's team-wide issues stem from far before Maye's injury. The Patriots have a -10 turnover differential this season, tied for second-worst in the NFL. Flipping that script remains a top priority.

"And those are the things that we have to continue to do no matter who's playing quarterback," Vrabel said. "Those are things that are going to be important. Protecting inside out, not letting pressure into the middle of the pocket that disrupts the timing of the play. You know, all the same things, no matter who the quarterback is."

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