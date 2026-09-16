Patriots Week 2 Injury Report: TreVeyon Henderson Trending Upwards

FOXBORO — Other than A.J. Brown's ankle sprain in the third quarter, the New England Patriots left Seattle with a pretty clean bill of health. Heading into Week 2, they have an injury report that shouldn't be too worrisome.

The Patriots are welcoming in the 1-0 Pittsburgh Steelers for their home opener on Sunday, and as it stands right now, they should be getting some good news when it comes to last week's offensive absences.

Here's all the Patriots dealing with injuries ahead of their Week 2 game against the Steelers:

Patriots on Active Roster Wednesday, Sept. 16 Status OT Dametrious Crownover DID NOT PARTICIPATE (knee) CB Carlton Davis DID NOT PARTICIPATE (neck) C Ben Brown LIMITED (knee) EDGE Dre'Mont Jones LIMITED (foot) LB Robert Spillane LIMITED (knee) RB TreVeyon Henderson FULL (ankle)

On the flip side, here's the Steelers' first injury report for Week 2:

Steelers on Active Roster Wednesday, Sept. 16 Status TE Darnell Washington DID NOT PARTICIPATE (personal) OT Troy Fautanu DID NOT PARTICIPATE (ankle) WR Michael Pittman Jr. LIMITED (foot) CB Joey Porter Jr. LIMITED (conditioning)

What This Means For Patriots:

Sep 21, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots running back Treveyon Henderson (32) returns the ball during the first quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's important that the Patriots have gotten more reps out of Henderson in practice. He hadn't practiced since Aug. 24 after rolling his ankle in practice, and was an inactive for the season opener.

This week, he's been present at both of the team's practices. Yes, he's still on the injury report, but the fact that he's on the field in uniform should be a good sign for his return.

Against the Seahawks, the Patriots' running game really struggled for most of the night. Rhamondre Stevenson got run into the ground, and it was clear that Henderson's speed — as a rusher and as a receiver — was vastly missed.

"He will be able to do some more today," head coach Mike Vrabel said prior to Wednesday's practice. "We will continue to evaluate that and see where he is, and hopefully that continues to trend in the right direction."

As for two of Wednesday's absences (Jones and Davis), they were present during Monday's session. Crownover and Spillane missed Monday's practice, but Spillane returned on Wednesday. We will see how the rest of the week goes, but those three veteran defenders would be major losses if they're unable to go.

What Does Backup OL Look Like?

Dec 15, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; New England Patriots center Ben Brown (77) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

If Brown — who didn't suit up in the team's Week 1 loss — can't go, the Patriots are still well-equipped along the interior. The team rolled with Greg Van Roten as their top backup at both guard and center, while Crownover and Caleb Lomu as the backup tackles.

Walter Rouse was a healthy scratch, while Jacob Rizy, Jake Kubas and Lorenz Metz remain on the practice squad. At the end of the day, the Patriots have plenty of players to step up in Brown/Crownover can't suit up.

But Brown's been active in the team's first two practices of the week. He was spotted in the locker room for the first time since the regular season began on Monday, and appeared to be trending in the right direction. The Patriots did get solid snaps out of Jared Wilson, Alijah Vera-Tucker (who had a few missteps) and Mike Onwenu against Seattle, but it's always nice to have Brown waiting in the wings.

"Just like everybody else, not good enough for us to win," Vrabel said Monday on Wilson's first game in the NFL as center. "But we like where Jared's at, his comfort level of operating with the quarterback and communicating. And again, he had some good plays and had some plays that we'd all like to have back. But I think Jared's only going to continue to get better."

Crownover didn't play on offense in his NFL debut last week, but did get two special teams snaps.

The Patriots' next injury report will be announced Thursday afternoon following practice.

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