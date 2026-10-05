Patriots Don't Have Immediate Injury Update on WR Mack Hollins

FOXBORO — The New England Patriots, already down A.J. Brown for at least one more week, suffered another hit to their wide receiver room.

Mack Hollins left Sunday's 29-26 comeback win over the Buffalo Bills with a calf injury. The veteran got banged up during one of the team's drives in the third quarter, and walked off the field. He would pace around on the sideline for a brief time before heading into the Patriots locker room with members of the medical staff.

On Monday morning, head coach Mike Vrabel was asked about Hollins' status and if where he stands health-wise as the team prepares for Week 5.

"I think we’ll probably know more here in a little bit," Vrabel said. "I don’t know if he’ll be able to practice here for a couple days, but again, I don’t have every detail.

"I’ll get in there with (head athletic trainer) Jim (Whalen) here afterwards and kind of see where we are, and then make sure we have guys that are ready to go, and everybody’s preparing as a starter, and we know the energy that Mack brings, and next guy has to be ready to go."

Oct 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Mack Hollins (13) makes a catch as Buffalo Bills cornerback Davison Igbinosun (21) defends during the second quarter at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hollins has stepped up to be the Patriots' top target since Week 1, and he caught three of four passes for 53 yards before leaving the game. Through four games, he has 20 targets, 15 receptions and 209 yards.

After Hollins went down, the Patriots leaned on Efton Chism III a lot more in the passing game. A close friend with Hollins, Chism grabbed two passes on the team's game-winning drive — including a one-handed, 23-yard touchdown to reclaim the lead.

Who Steps Up Without Hollins?

Chism could be a player who gets a larger role without Hollins on the field. The Patriots could also look outside the organization for someone to fill that hole left by the 33-year-old. Currently, the Patriots have Chism, Romeo Doubs, DeMario Douglas and Kyle Williams on the active roster, and Cameron Dorner, Kyle Dixon an Chandler Brayboy on the practice squad.

Brown will remain on injured reserve for at least one more week as he works his way back from a high-ankle sprain suffered in the season opener.

"Sure. Anybody that can help us, we'll go explore in here shortly," Vrabel said when asked about potentially adding another receiver.

Nov 24, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones (31) attempts to tackle Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

One name that's sure to draw attention? Tyreek Hill, who's reportedly been in conversations to sign with a team after a prolonged time on the open market. The former Super Bowl champion was released by the Miami Dolphins after a gruesome leg injury a season ago.

The Patriots could also kick the tires on Brian Thomas Jr. (Jacksonville Jaguars) or Marvin Harrision Jr. (Arizona Cardinals) via trade.

The Patriots are off both Monday and Tuesday, and will return to the practice field Wednesday for their home bout with the 3-1 Las Vegas Raiders.

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