Patriots' Mike Vrabel Claps Back at Bills CB After Postgame Dig

FOXBORO — Mike Vrabel, one day after the New England Patriots' 29-26 upset win of the Buffalo Bills, talked some smack after an opposing veteran made a comment postgame.

The Patriots walked out of Buffalo winners after Efton Chism III snared a one-handed touchdown in the final minute to give them the lead. Chism, who had just one touchdown to his name before that game, became the hero in Western New York.

It drew comments from Bills safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, referring to Chism as an elevated practice squad player. Chism has never played on the practice squad in his two-year career, making the 53-man roster each season out of training camp.

That led Vrabel to make some funny remarks about the Bills defensive back's own career path.

"For a guy that’s been on eight teams in four years? I mean, I guess he knows the drill," Vrabel quipped on his weekly radio hit on WEEI's The Greg Hill Show.

Gardner-Johnson, however, has bounced around from team to team since arriving in the NFL in 2019. He finished with four tackles in what turned into the Bills' first loss of the season.

Oct 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Efton Chism III (86) makes a catch for a touchdown during the fourth quarter at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here's What Gardner-Johnson Said After The Loss:

"We’re not getting into no bulletin board material," Gardner-Johnson said in the locker room. "An elevated guy made a helluva catch. Probably won’t hear from him again. Respectfully. I say that with a lot of confidence, because it’s like (Drake Maye) didn’t put his confidence in his best player. He would have thrown to (Romeo) Doubs or somebody, but they won the game.

The Patriots went onto the road to beat the Bills in an offensive showing that was a complete change from the previous weeks. Maye threw for three touchdowns in their second win of the season. Chism's touchdown helped give the Patriots a one-point lead, and a successful two-point conversion bumped it to three.

"Whatever, they didn’t do (expletive) better than us. We gotta play better. They can mark that, we’ll be back to see them again. So, they better have that same energy," Gardner-Johnson continued. “They put up what? Twenty-something points? They barely scored. They struggled all game. … A practice squad player made a helluva play. You do it again, he probably won’t make it again. Simple."

Chism had two catches in the win. Earlier in the game-winning drive, the 24-year-old caught a 19-yard pass that forced hi to leap into the air. It was a big showing from the young receiver, who might be in line for more targets in the coming weeks.

"Guys continue to take advantage of their opportunities," Vrabel said Monday to reporters. "(He) certainly did a lot of things well, and I know that he'll continue to do a lot of things well for us."

Gardner-Johnson and the Bills will travel to Gillette Stadium to face this same Patriots team in Week 13.

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