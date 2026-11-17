Could the New England Patriots reunite with a Super Bowl champion quarterback in the wake of Drake Maye's ankle injury? It's not impossible.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz mentioned that Jimmy Garoppolo, a 2014 draft pick by the Patriots who was part of two Super Bowl teams as a backup, could be an option for the Patriots under center as they start to re-evaluate their quarterback options. Currently, Tommy DeVito and Behren Morton are the two on the roster, and for now, no external decisions have been made.

"I don't see that being the case right now," Mike Vrabel said. "But we'll have conversations, and we'll discuss it, and we'll look and see."

But should the Patriots replace the current No. 10 with a former No. 10? Let's weigh the options.

Why They Should: Experience in Josh McDaniels' System

Sep 11, 2016; Glendale, AZ, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium. The Patriots defeated the Cardinals 23-21. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When you think of a typical Josh McDaniels quarterback, Garoppolo is one of those guys who can operate it very well. Spending the first three-plus seasons with the Patriots offensive coordinator in New England, and then for a short time in Las Vegas in 2023, Garoppolo is well-versed in the Patriots' offensive terminology.

Sure, what you might get out of Garoppolo isn't the same you'd get out of the explosive 24-year-old Maye, but it's not like you're getting a quarterback who's in over his head in the playbook. Both DeVito and Morton know what the system is, but Garoppolo has proven to operate it well in the past.

Why They Shouldn't: You Don't Have Recent Tape Of Him

Aug 28, 2015; Charlotte, NC, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) looks to pass the ball during the third quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Patriots defeated the Panthers 17-16. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Garoppolo is 35 and has already contemplated retirement. He hasn't started a game since 2024 and hasn't made more than one start in a season since the year prior. He isn't getting any younger and for a Patriots team that still has postseason expectations, throwing a dart at this dartboard might not be the ideal scenario.

In his final year as a full-time starter (2023 with the Raiders, before injuries and McDaniels' firing sent him to the bench), Garoppolo went 110-for-169 with 1,205 passing yards, seven touchdowns and nine interceptions in seven games. Since then, you have no real productive snaps out of him.

Why They Should: Amazing Storyline

Dec 28, 2014; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) after the game agains the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium. Buffalo Bills defeated the Patriots 17-9. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At first, it felt like Garoppolo would be the future behind Tom Brady. Then Brady kept winning and Garoppolo was sent off to San Francisco in 2017. How funny would it be for the Patriots to somehow reverse course and bring back their former quarterback-in-waiting nearly 10 years after trading him away?

Patriots fans have proven to enjoy Garoppolo's play, at least before injuries in 2016 soured how people viewed him. It would be pretty poetic for the Patriots, seemingly dead in the water, to be saved by the player fans once assumed would be the heir apparent.

Why They Shouldn't: What Does That Contract Look Like?

Aug 19, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) drops back during the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Patriots likely woudn't sign Garoppolo to a contract to stick him on the bench. If they make this move, that feels like it would mean he's the starter over both DeVito and Morton. The Patriots agreed to a two-year extension with DeVito in the offseason to make him the QB2, so it might not be worth bringing in a quarterback who'd want to start on a deal that might not make sense.

If the team is looking for more depth and/or experience, there's certainly a lot more names that could be added for much cheaper (Will Levis, a fomrer Vrabel draft pick in Tennessee, is currently on the New York Jets' practice squad).

Verdict: Why Not, Right?

At this point, the Patriots are 5-5 and currently possess a roster that is capable — on paper — to make a playoff run. Injuries have hurt them beyond belief, but the hopes and expectations are still there for this group to succeed in the stretch.

If Garoppolo, who's played in a Super Bowl as a starter before, is the best chance to get this Patriots team there, then why not pull the trigger. Based on how DeVito looked against the Detroit Lions post-Maye injury, it can't get much worse. The Patriots have a chance to become a surprising second-half team, and maybe all it takes is Jimmy G to make those surprises happen.

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