How the Patriots Offense Changed After A.J. Brown Got Injured

In the New England Patriots' 13-10 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday, there was a clear turning point when the visitor's offensive production began to slide.

Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown left the game near the beginning of the third quarter, and was later ruled out for the remainder of the contest with an ankle injury. After the loss, he was spotted in the locker room with a boot on his right foot.

A.J. Brown just walked out of the #Patriots locker room wearing a boot on his right foot. He left with an ankle injury and did not return. — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) September 10, 2026

Brown finished the day with three receptions for 26 yards, while also drawing a defensive pass interference call which ultimately led to New England's sole touchdown of the evening.

Momentum Halted After Brown's Injury

Sep 9, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (1) reacts after an injury during the third quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When Brown left the game for the Patriots, it marked a turning point in the offense's momentum. Kicker Andy Borregales connected on a field goal to cap off the drive Brown went down in. New England then proceeded to go scoreless throughout the remainder of the game.

In the Patriots' next four drives, they tallied gained less than 25 yards on three of them. More importantly, however, is the final trio of possessions ended with interceptions by Drake Maye.

Without the young quarterback's top target out on the field, New England's offense simply imploded.

Brown wasn't the only splash-addition to the Patriots' wide receiver room this offseason. The team signed Romeo Doubs in free agency to a four-year deal worth $68 million. But on Wednesday, the 26-year-old hauled in zero of his three targets, including a brutal drop in the fourth quarter.

Not a great night so far for Romeo Doubs. Brutal drop.



(Drake Maye was picked off on the next play.)pic.twitter.com/xnXLMigp7p — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 10, 2026

With the Pittsburgh Steelers on the horizon on Sept. 20, Brown's return to action could be a deciding factor in New England's success early on this season.

Brown Is Essential For The Patriots

Sep 9, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Josh Jobe (29) is called for pass interference against New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (1) during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When New England traded for Brown on June 1, there was an immediate expectation for him to be a true difference-maker with the team. The pass catcher has tallied over 1,000 receiving yards in six of his seven seasons in the NFL.

Following an MVP runner-up season, an improved weaponry for Maye was much-needed. His top target last season, Stefon Diggs, was released in March before later signing with the Washington Commanders on a one-year deal.

Sep 9, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (1) runs against Seattle Seahawks cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett (28) during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Providing Maye with a proven top receiver, who has prior experience with head coach Mike Vrabel, was expected to be the move which would put New England's offense over the edge. His presence proved to be valuable through the receiver's first half with his new team.

Now, however, the Patriots await to see whether his injury will cause him to miss an extended period of time.

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