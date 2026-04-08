Patriots Draft Preview: CB Reserves Aren't Deep For Future

There's plenty of star power at the top of the cornerback depth chart for the New England Patriots.

Christian Gonzalez played at an All-Pro level last season, while Carlton Davis and Marcus Jones filled in nicely right behind him to round out a fantastic secondary trio. But once you get past those three, it turns a bit cloudy with how the roster shakes out.

It's not the biggest need in the world for the Patriots, but adding another cornerback or two to the room in 2026 won't hurt -- especially when it comes to building out the reserves for future seasons.

Here's the ninth installment of the Patriots On SI Positional Draft Preview, where we take a look at which cornerbacks could help add depth to the current New England roster, as well as finding one diamond in the rough at the back of the draft.

Current Depth Chart:

Gonzalez is the king of the Patriots' cornerback hill, the best one they've had since Stephon Gilmore won the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year Award back in 2019. He's set to earn a historically-large contract extension and will be a cornerstone piece of a New England defense looking to repeat last year's success.

The duo of Davis and Jones also shined in 2025. While Davis struggled with some pass interference penatlies at times, he was a great coverage corner, while Jones wildly surpassed any expectations set for him as a slot corner.

The remainder of the group is filled with unknown commodities looking to carve out their own roles: Charles Woods, Kobee Minor, Kindle Vildor, Marcellas Dial (who is coming off a torn ACL last summer) and Brandon Crossley. Bringing in a new face or two wouldn't be the worst thing in the world.

Jan 4, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones (25) reacts after sacking Miami Dolphins quarterback Quinn Ewers (not pictured) during the fourth quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Top Prospects:

There's plenty of first round candidates that will be off the board by the time New England's draft slot rolls around. LSU's Mansoor Delane, Clemson's Avieon Terrell, and the Tennessee duo of Jermod McCoy and Colton Hood are all stars that will earn first round contracts.

After that group is where it gets really interesting. The Patriots don't need to spend a second, or even a third, on a player at the position. The needs at other spots (edge rusher, tight end) are just far greater. But Chris Jonson (San Diego State) or D'Angelo Ponds (Indiana) are both fantastic players that will have long NFL careers where ever they end up.

Indiana's D'Angelo Ponds (5) celebrates after the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For New England, they'll likely gravitate towards the players projected in the fourth, fifth or sixth rounds. Players like Cal's Hezekiah Masses, Stephen F. Austin's Charles Demmings, Washington's Ephesians Prysock or Missouri's Toriano Pride Jr. all fit the bill that won't cause the Patriots to break the draft bank.

Other players that could be scheme fits for the team include Thaddeus Dixon (North Carolina) or TJ Hall (Iowa).

Final Pick Prediction:

Back in January, I projected that the Patriots would add at least one North Carolina player in the draft process. That one player could easily be Dixon, a star under Bill Belichick who could easily slot in next to the starters in a dime or nickel coverage. Plus, he's become quite fond of some past Patriots defensive backs during his time in Chapel Hill.

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