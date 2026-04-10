Patriots Draft Profile: Zion Young Provides Edge with Non-Stop Energy

As the 2026 NFL Draft draws near, the New England Patriots are expected to give extensive consideration to using early-round capital to upgrade their pass rush.

Though the Pats currently possess 11 selections — along with several needs on their roster — they consider both their positional need and the wealth of talent at defensive edge in this year’s class as valid reasons to upgrade a pass defense, which struggled toward the end of last season.

Ideally, New England would prefer to add a player with the proper concoction of size, length and athleticism. While several impressive prospects more-than adequately fit the description, a name which continues to rise among several draft boards is Missouri edge rusher Zion Young.

Despite beginning his collegiate carrer at Michigan State, Young transferred to Missouri prio to the 2024 season. In his first year with the Tigers he started all 13 games and had 42 tackles and 2.5 sacks. Young turned in a solid 2025 campaign, earning first-team All-SEC honors. The 6-foot-2, 262-pound defender started all 13 games and led team with 16.5 tackles-for-loss. He also contributed two forced fumbles, 42 tackles, 6.5 sacks and two passes-defensed.

Known for his impressive physical talents, Young was never a statistical sack machine for the Tigers. In fact, his detractors would say that he requires refinement in his technique when pursuing the passer — especially when countering his initial stop. Still, Young’s youth (21 years old), along with his athleticism, could provide defensive coordinator Zak Kuhr with a project capable of taking New England’s pass rush to new heights. During his time with both Michigan State, as well as Missouri, Young demonstrated a strong ability to conquer double-teams from opposing offensive tackles and tight ends.

Zion Young Would Bring Power to Patriots Pass Rush

Nov 15, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Kamario Taylor (1) runs the ball as Missouri Tigers defensive end Zion Young (9) attempts the sack during the second half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Although many within Pats Nation are clamoring for an upgrade to their offensive line, New England may be best served by adding some strength and speed to their defensive pass rush. Their unit ranked 19th in the league in pass-rush win rate during the regular season.

While it should be noted that New England’s defensive front was far from its biggest problem in 2025, the need for some youthful strength and speed in this area is one that needed to be addressed. Linebacker Harold Landry, who was hampered down the stretch by a knee injury he suffered in Week 13, could use some help along the edge in the form of a full-time pass rusher.

Additionally, the Patriots finished tied for 26th in the NFL in sacks (35). The pass rush continued their struggles in the team’s 29-13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX — managing only one sack on Seattle quarterback Sam Darnold.

With linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson having departed via free agency and given Landry’s injury history, New England may be wise to decide on bolstering its pass rush with Young. The Missouri product possesses the size, speed and versatility to be an immediate factor in Mike Vrabel’s defense. He has both the straight-line speed and the lateral agility to pressure the quarterback and pursue ball carriers in the run game.

Given his recent rise across numerous draft boards, New England should be expected to consider selecting Young as early as Day 1, with pick No. 31 in the first round.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!