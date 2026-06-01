Patriots Swing Big, Officially Acquire WR A.J. Brown From Eagles

AJ Brown has told stories about how he cried when the New England Patriots passed on him in the 2019 NFL Draft. He's been vocal about his admiration for head coach Mike Vrabel, who he played for in Tennessee for three seasons. Brown has posted videos of him unboxing signed Patriots uniforms from Tom Brady and Julian Edelman.

At some point, you knew the lifelong Patriots fan would end up in New England before his career was over. Today, that's become real life. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Patriots have agreed to terms with the Philadelphia Eagles to trade for the wide receiver.

New England will reportedly be giving up a first round pick in 2028, a number that's been reported for quite some time, as well as the better of the team's two 2027 fifth round picks. There were talks about potentially trading a first rounder next year, or adding in a player to sweeten the deal, but both of those options fell through. It's a one-for-one deal, and the Patriots now have their top-tier talent at wideout.

Brown, who's set to turn 29 at the end of the month, had been floated as a potential addition to the Patriots roster for months. Because of his staggering cap hit -- the one that cut in half on June 1 -- the Eagles were in the process of shopping him around. Some teams, including the Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills, poked around. The one team that stuck around through it all was New England, and they were right to do so.

AJ Brown: Officially A Patriot

Since being drafted in the second round by the Titans back in 2019, Brown has become one of the NFL's premier wide receivers. In 105 career games, Brown has caught 524 passes for 8,029 yards and 56 touchdowns. The 6-foot-1 target has shown off his abilities all throughout the route tree, becoming one of the top players when running post, go and slant routes.

Sep 4, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

He was dealt to the Eagles ahead of the 2022 season, where he blossomed into a superstar. He's surpassed 1,000 receiving yards in each of his four years in Philly, was named to two Pro Bowl teams and was a key part of the team's second Super Bowl title win in 2024.

But it wasn't always perfect. Brown was vocal about the lack of production he got on a week-to-week basis, and it clearly deteriorated the relationship with the Eagles. This offseason, it always felt like he was bound to be moved.

Mike Vrabel Reunites With His Former WR

At the NFL Combine back in February, Vrabel was asked about his relationship with Brown, and it was clear that the reigning NFL Coach of the Year still had a soft spot for his former player.

"I've watched him grow. I've watched him mature. I'm proud of him, proud of the father that he is. I'm proud of the husband," Vrabel said. "That has nothing to do with where he plays or where he played. Those are the things that are important. We reach out and text each other during the good things that happen to each other."

Brown now comes to New England as the top option in the passing game for young quarterback Drake Maye. The Patriots have been willing to add talent about their 23-year-old gunslinger, and it was evident when they signed Stefon Diggs last offseason. After one year, though, Diggs was released and replaced with Romeo Doubs in free agency. That still hasn't deterred New England from remaining in the Brown sweepstakes since the very beginning.

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel congratulates wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) after his touchdown in the fourth quarter at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 in Nashville, Tenn. An54804 | Andrew Nelles / Tennessean.com, Nashville Tennessean via Imagn Content Services, LLC

What Can Brown Bring To New England?

So what can we expect from Brown in this Patriots offense? Well, you can already assume that offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels will have a field day with the versatile wideout. He's talented when it comes to running routes inside the numbers, and can explode through contact -- something Patriots receivers are struggled to do in recent seasons.

He can also work the sidelines as well as any wideout in the league, part of the reason why New England's passing offense could take another leap up in 2026.

Sure, it may seem like a first round pick for Brown, who's 28 and has dealt with knee issues in the past, is an overpay, and maybe it is. When you look at the upside of the deal, it's a perfect match. The Patriots are bringing in a player who'll be committed to winning, has seen winning at the highest level and will surround Maye with experience at the position. It's a draft pick two seasons away, so the Patriots can focus on maximizing their championship window now.

Sep 10, 2023; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) is tackled by New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (6) during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

This is the first time since 2017 that the Patriots have traded a first round pick for a wide receiver, and it worked out wonderfully last time. New England acquired Brandin Cooks from the New Orleans Saints, who drastically changed the team's deep ball game. Tom Brady won MVP, and the team made it all the way to the Super Bowl.

Could Brown do the same thing for the Patriots this season? Time will tell. What we do know now is that the signed Edelman uniform owned by Brown won't be the only New England No. 11 uniform in his possession.

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