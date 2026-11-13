Patriots Explain How They're Adjusting to Germany, Time Change, International Schedule

Hunter Henry has been on both of the New England Patriots' most recent international trips to Frankfurt, Germany (2023) and London, England (2024).

Both of them ended up being bad losses for the Patriots and games that the tight end doesn't want to remember.

But those two weeks helped give the 31-year-old the knowledge about how to handle overseas flights. From the long flight, the time change and the switched-up schedule, it's a different animal. Henry knows what to expect.

"It can mess you up a little bit, but you just got to get over there and get adjusted," he said Wednesday. "Get your clock adjusted and get ready to go. I mean, at the end of the day, once we line up and go on Sunday, the ball kicks off, it'll be time to go."

Henry said there isn't much of a secret sauce when it comes to these games. Instead, he says it's just a lot of rest that helps the body.

"Just try to sleep and recover as much as I can," he said. "Be ready to go. I mean, I don't know. ... Just recover and sleep."

Walter Rouse Had Extended Trip in '25:

Oct 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New England Patriots offensive tackle Walter Rouse (72) celebrates after the game against the Buffalo Bills at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last year, the Patriots didn't go abroad for a game. The Minnesota Vikings, however, took two weeks to hit Dublin, Ireland and London for games. That was exhausting for Walter Rouse, then a second-year tackle.

Now with the Patriots, Rouse knows everything that comes with these long experiences. He told Patriots On SI that everything — from the culture to the food — can be factors in these long trips.

"Getting used to the environment over there is completely different," Rouse said. "The food is different than what we used to in terms of what our bodies are used to with the foods here and whatnot. So there's all the different factors that go into it.

"I think mainly it's just the time difference. ... By the time it's game day, it's like a regular Sunday for us."

Rouse is working his way through the NFL's concussion protocol this week and his status for the game remains up in the air right now. He's been a limited participant in practice.

Mack Hollins' Hacks For Long Flights:

Nov 8, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots Mack Hollins (13) warms up before a game against the Green Bay Packers at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On social media, Mack Hollins often posts videos called "Mack Hacks" — where the wide receiver details different or innovative ways to perform a task. When asked if he had any hacks for dealing with an international flight, he had several.

"On the flight, (a) fun fact (is) that the humidity level is lower than the Sahara on a plane, so hydrating," Hollins said. "But if it's a long flight, you don't want to drink too much water because then you're up and down going to the bathroom instead of sleeping. Sleep aids, kiwi, bananas can help. Tart cherry juice. ... You don't want to just be pounding too much water."

Hollins was a second-year player when he was overseas with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2018. That trip helped give him a baseline of how to approach these trips.

"When you get there, sun exposure, the best you can," he said. "You can stay out in the sun, the better. I like to get in water if I can, cold walter. But yeah, if you can do all those things and then try to stay up as late as you can, like to get back on a regular schedule, you'll give yourself a good chance."

Hollins said that some of his teammates had never been outside of the United States, so that this trip will be their first taste of flying internationally. It's a great opportunity for a team just a hair over .500 to bond and try to take it the atmosphere.

"There's a lot of guys who got to get their passports this year. Like they've never left the country," Hollins said. "I got a passport because we went to London (in 2018). So they've never seen the world other than in pictures. So I do think you should take advantage of it if you can."

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