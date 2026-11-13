Patriots Have Ticking Clock When it Comes to Activating Veteran OG

Just a few days until the New England Patriots take on the Detroit Lions in Munich, the Patriots haven't decided on who will be their starting left guard on Sunday.

The Patriots have 52 of their 53 roster spots filled up, and Mike Vrabel said prior to the trip that they plan to fill that final opening. One name — Greg Van Roten — sticks out as a possible candidate to be the 53rd player on the roster, considering how banged-up the offensive line is right now. He's dealing with a hamstring injury.

"I think we'll see how Greg comes out of practice today," Vrabel said Friday. "I know he's been returned to play. You know, see where Walter (Rouse) is in the protocol and then go from there."

Ben Brown, the starting left guard from a week ago, has already been ruled out and didn't make the trip to Germany. He injured his knee last week against the Green Bay Packers and wasn't spotted in the team's final practice before departing for the airport. Rouse, Brown's immediate backup, missed Wednesday's practice and continues to work his way through the league's concussion protocol.

Football - NFL - New England Patriots Training - Munich, Germany - November 13, 2026 New England Patriots' Walter Rouse with Jared Wilson during training REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth | REUTERS

Rouse was practicing in a red non-contact uniform. Both options have been limited this week.

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So it feels like Van Roten has the opportunity to return to play for the first time since Week 4.

"We'll have to go through practice and kind of see where guys are this afternoon," Vrabel said about some of the players that are injured going through practice, which also includes running back Rhamondre Stevenson and wide receiver A.J. Brown.

But there isn't that much time left for the Patriots to make a decision on Van Roten. After missing time on IR, he's been designated to return and has until Nov. 24 to return.

September 20, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots offensive lineman Greg Van Roten (70) blocks Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen (6) during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Other LG Options Sans Van Roten:

If Van Roten doesn't end up being activated to the 53-man roster and the Patriots choose to plug up the gap with a temporary fix, they can elevate someone from the practice squad — which traveled to Germany for practices. Andrew Rupcich and Xavier Newman-Johnson are options at guard, and Newman-Johnson has already been elevated once before (Week 7 vs. Chicago Bears).

Right now, the Patriots are likely locked into an offensive line of Will Campbell at left tackle, Jared Wilson at center, Matt Pryor at right guard and Morgan Moses at right tackle. It's safe to assume that the left guard job will go to either Van Roten or Rouse — and Van Roten's experience is certainly the better option for the Patriots heading into Sunday's game.

Fullback Reggie Gilliam was also designated to return off of IR this week as well, so if Van Roten isn't able to go, he could end up grabbing that final roster spot.

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