Rhamondre Stevenson Injury Updates: Latest on Patriots RB for Week 10 vs. Lions

After a gloomy outlook just more than 48 hours ago, the New England Patriots could end up getting some good news about starting running back Rhamondre Stevenson this week against the Detroit Lions.

Last week, Stevenson went down with a knee injury and wouldn't return to the game against the Green Bay Packers. One day later, it was reported that he's dealing with a knee tendon issue and would likely miss this week's game in Munich, Germany.

Well, while nothing has been confirmed yet about Stevenson's status for Sunday's game, the 00-year-old was spotted on the practice field for the Patriots' walkthrough on Thursday. While the rest of the team stretched and did several drills, Stevenson was off to the side running by himself.

On the team's second injury report, Stevenson was upgraded from DID NOT PARTICIPATE to LIMITED — a step in the right direction for him.

"I think that it speaks to - first off, the media, and not knowing 100% what they're talking about a lot of the time," quarterback Drake Maye said after practice. "And of a guy that wants to be out there. Wants to be back for his team. We’re in the midst of planning to make a run here and win a big one before the bye. So, this is a time for a lot of the players on this team to try and get out there, play with their teammates. He’s a great player and he can help us out."

Nov 12, 2023; Frankfurt, Germany; New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) runs with the ball against the Indianapolis Colts in the third quarter during an International Series game at Deutsche Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Patriots Could Use Stevenson's Services This Week

Should Stevenson be able to suit up, he'll be one of three running backs on the active roster for the game against the Lions (along with Corey Kiner and Lan Larison). TreVeyon Henderson has already been ruled out for the game with an illness that's kept him out of the last two games.

The Patriots are glad to see Stevenson back on the practice field in some capacity and it's telling that his teammates, like DeMario Douglas, are speaking about his possible return to game action.

"He's a dog, man. I know some people that probably like, 'man, I ain't even finna try,'" Douglas said. "But his situation, man, I be talking to him be like, 'I finna try. I finna do what I can do. He's working. He's getting better. When the time comes, I know he working to get better."

Injuries have been the name of the game for New England throughout 2026, with key contributors getting banged up all season. Stevenson was just the latest to suffer some sort of injury this year and with the bye week looming, the Patriots could be wise to rest Stevenson.

Oct 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) scores a two point conversion during the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Still, considering he's moving around in some capacity, the Patriots have to feel good about where their leader rusher is a few days ahead of Week 10.

"Anytime you lose players like that, you feel it because he’s such a valuable part of everything you do," offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels said. "But why we have a lot of guys that are taking reps in practice. We’ve had a lot of guys doing that all year long. They know what to do. It might not be the same volume of experience that certainly Rhamondre has, but we got a lot of guys in that room that we have confidence in."

Stevenson was one of 11 players who was limited on Thursday, and one of four (Cameron Latu, Walter Rouse, Brenden Schooler) who was upgraded from Wednesday's report.

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