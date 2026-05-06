Patriots FB Sees 'Untapped' Offensive Potential In Himself

FOXBORO --- New England Patriots fullback Reggie Gilliam thinks his offensive talent hasn't been used enough in the NFL.

The former undrafted free agent out of Toledo spent six seasons with the Buffalo BIlls, but he only touched the ball 24 times on offense. Mainly used as a special teams contributor, Gilliam thinks he can become a valuable asset for an offense.

That's why he signed with the Patriots in free agency back in March, who's had a long and successful past of using their fullbacks to the highest possible level. Gilliam believes that playing in New England can unlock a different part of his game he hasn't used much.

"I feel like I’ve been underutilized before, and I feel like a lot of people don’t know what I can do with the ball in my hand because it hasn’t been displayed," Gilliam told reporters after voluntary offseason workouts this week. "I haven’t really had the opportunity to do so, but I definitely feel like there’s some untapped potential there."

Gilliam Wants To Help The Pats In The Passing Game This Season

Since joining the NFL ranks in 2020, Gilliam has only caught 16 passes. That's turned into 135 yards and a pair of scores. When he runs the ball, it's resulted in just 14 yards. His role as a prototypical fullback has seen him take on the brunt of blocking in the run game, but Gilliam wants to put the notion that he might not be able to catch passes or be versatile to rest.

Part of that is learning from offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who has a long history of using fullbacks in his offense.

"I’m learning the entire offense. I’m not just learning fullback," he said. "I’m learning different positions and how he can spread you out one way or have you in motion another way. He’s very versatile."

Nov 12, 2017; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos linebacker Shaquil Barrett (48) defends against New England Patriots fullback James Develin (46) in the fourth quarter at Sports Authority Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

One of those fullbacks -- James Develin -- became a fan favorite in New England since signing in 2012. The former Ivy League star was a menace in the run game, paving the way for some of the biggest rushing touchdowns in franchise history.

"If He Can Do It, I Can Definitely Do It"

He also was a capable receiver, often splitting out wide and running routes for Tom Brady. He didn't catch many balls (36 total catches between the regular season and postseason), but his ability to impact the game in that way earned him spots on the roster.

It also made an impression of Gilliam. Both fullbacks have a relationship together, but that didn't stop Gilliam from taking a brief jab at his predecessor. And while Gilliam will still be called on to lead the way in the running game, he thinks his abilities as a receiver will only improve with the Patriots.

"I was actually watching film yesterday, and I saw James Develin split out running a go route, and I was just like, 'Hey, if he can do it, I can definitely do it,'" Gilliam said. "No disrespect to James, but I’m a little more agile than him. It’s nice to see that Josh values the position in a way more than just running your head into a wall."

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