Patriots Get Bad News on A.J. Brown's Injury Timeline

The New England Patriots already knew they'd be without A.J. Brown's services for the next four weeks. They now might be without him for a little bit longer than expected.

After the Patriots placed the wide receiver on injured reserve this weekend with a high ankle sprain, NFL Network is reporting that Brown's injury falls on the longer side to recover from. Brown, who injured himself in the Patriots' Week 1 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday, could miss up to six weeks now.

Brown had three catches for 26 yards in his Patriots debut in Seattle before he went down grabbing his ankle in the third quarter. He would spend time in the blue medical tent before walking into the Patriots' locker room.

After the game, he was spotted with a boot on his right foot.

"My understanding is the expectation is he misses six weeks," NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said on NFL GameDay Morning. "Generally, there are four-to-six (week injuries). This is a little more serious. Six weeks, no surgery planned."

Sep 9, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (1) reacts after an injury during the third quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Brown going onto IR, that already knocked him out for games against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Buffalo Bills and Las Vegas Raiders. Now that he might miss the following two weeks, he would end up being sidelined against the New York Jets and Chicago Bears.

Following that six-week timeline, Brown's first chance to return to the field would be Week 8 against the Miami Dolphins. He'd be able to make his Gillette Stadium debut against the Green Bay Packers one week after that.

Where Do Pats Go From Here?

The Patriots entered the season with a deep receiver room. After trading away Kayshon Boutte to the Houston Texans, they had Brown, Romeo Doubs, Mack Hollins, Kyle Williams, DeMario Douglas and Efton Chism III on the roster. After Brown's injury and Doubs' poor showing against the Seahawks (three targets and no receptions), that receiver room could become a bit of an issue over the next month.

They also have Kyle Dixon and Cameron Dorner on the practice squad.

Without Brown on the field Wednesday, Drake Maye threw three interceptions in the fourth quarter.

" I haven't had a chance to see him," Maye said after the game. "I know he's dealing with what he's dealing with. For A.J., he's going to fight hard to get back and whatever it is, I know he's going to want to get back out there quick. I think he's a competitor and he's going to help this football team for a lot of this year. I'm looking forward to getting to see him and checking out how he's doing."

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