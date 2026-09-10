Patriots WR A.J. Brown 'In Good Spirits' After Week 1 Ankle Injury

SEATTLE — Something clearly changed for the New England Patriots' offense when wide receiver A.J. Brown left Wednesday's season opener with an ankle injury. On a quick slant in the third quarter, Brown reached down to try and snag a low throw from Drake Maye.

He couldn't make the reception, and his hands immediately went down to his ankle. Brown remained down for a little bit, getting looked at by members of the Patriots medical staff. Head coach Mike Vrabel came over to look at his star pass catcher, and Brown would eventually limp off the field.

He'd spent time in the blue medical tent, and then limped his way into New England's locker room. By the end of the third quarter, he was ruled out.

After the game, Vrabel didn't have an update on Brown's status. The 29-year-old Brown was spotted with a boot on after the game, and was reportedly being looked at in the team's x-ray room during the game.

"Wasn't able to return, obviously" Vrabel said.

Brown had three grabs for 26 yards before exiting. After he left, the Patriots' offense began to struggle. What once was a 10-0 lead quickly evaporated, and three Maye interceptions later, the Seahawks walked out with a 13-10 win.

Brown's Ankle Injury Changed Everything:

Sep 9, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (1) is tended to by trainers after injuring his ankle during the third quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Maye — who acknowledged he should have thrown the ball higher to Brown — expects his teammate to be back as soon as he can.

"(He's) obviously a great player," Maye said at the podium postgame. "Anytime that you lose the presence in the huddle and the presence that he carries out there ... I gotta make a better play and make a better throw."

Maye's sentiment is not a one-off. Mack Hollins, who started to get more snaps after Brown left the game, was blunt about what was different post-Brown.

"He wasn't in the game anymore (and) we keep playing," Hollins said. "I wish life was like that where you can just wait for your guys to come back ... That's NFL football."

The budding connection between Maye and Brown was starting to blossom in their first game action together. In the first half, Maye went deep on a flea flicker to Brown, who had beaten Josh Jobe by several steps. Brown never came down with the ball (Jobe was flagged for DPI), but launching the ball deep like that showed the possibilities that duo can bring to the field.

Sep 9, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (1) is tended to by trainers after injuring his ankle during the third quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"He Was In Good Spirits"

With him out, that could change the dynamic of the next few weeks. The Patriots head back home to host the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2, before playing back-to-back road games in Jacksonville and Buffalo.

Brown did appear in good spirits leaving the blue medical tent on the field, seemingly signaling that he was alright as he headed to the locker room.

Patriots WR A.J. Brown limping coming out of the blue medical tent. He’s questionable to return with an ankle injury. pic.twitter.com/1IFml2igCr — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) September 10, 2026

"I briefly seen him in the training room, just kinda went and checked on him," safety Kevin Byard said. "He was in good spirits, so that was good to see."

Without Brown, the Patriots offense just looked flat. Even though Brown didn't rack up a crazy stat line, his presence on the field was something clearly missing. When asked if Brown left his teammates with a message, Romeo Doubs (who didn't record a catch on three targets in his Patriots debut) shared what was said.

"He told us that everything was going to be alright," Doubs said. "I'm glad he's doing really well."

"My prayers to him, and he's going to do his rehab and do what he needs to do," cornerback Christian Gonzalez said. "But, you know, we got a room full of guys. So we're hurting on this game, but, I mean, we're excited."

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!