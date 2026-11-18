The outlook for Drake Maye doesn't look great, and a fellow New England Patriots captain certainly didn't help.

Kevin Byard, who was voted a captain alongside Maye in his first season with the Patriots, was speaking on WEEI's Rich & Ken Tuesday and was asked about players stepping up in the wake of several major injuries across the board.

He mentioned how that's the reality of the situation the Patriots are in, and also offered some information about Maye's potential timeline.

Byard Thinks Maye Will Be Out For The Season

"Like at the end of the day, our quarterback's out. He's probably going to be out for the rest of the season. And the reality of the situation is, is that we're going to have to get behind Tommy Two Chains (Tommy DeVito) at the end of the day," Byard said. "And you know, we're all going to have to do more, myself included. Everybody has to play better around our quarterback.

Oct 11, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots safety Kevin Byard (31) reacts after being charged with defensive pass interference against Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the first quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I mean, this is honestly before Drake was injured as well. But we got to play better around our quarterback. We got two choices: we can rally behind this guy or we can pack it up. I mean, that's just where we're at right now in the season."

The Patriots haven't offered any additional comments about Maye's ankle, which was injured in the first quarter of Sunday's 35-10 loss to the Detroit Lions. Maye was sacked by Aidan Hutchinson — who tore his ACL celebrating the play — and would head to the locker room after a short time on the sideline.

DeVito came in to replace Maye, who is feared to have fractured his ankle.

"I'm not going to make any comments about his status until he gets back here," Mike Vrabel said Monday. "He's en route back here. He stayed with a few of our people, and they're en route back here. So, once he gets back here, and our people are able to visit with him again and talk with him again, I think we'll have more to offer. But I wouldn't imagine him being available when we come out of the bye."

Nov 12, 2026; Munich, Germany; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) during press conference at FC Bayern Munich training ground at Sabener Strasse. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Patriots are 5-5 and now on their bye week, so they'll have some time to figure out their plans under center if Maye can't go for the remainder of 2026. If he isn't able to return in any capacity, it's a major blow for a team that was looking to get back to the Super Bowl after a season of great forture injury-wise.

This year? Not so much. Maye has been the latest player to suffer an injury that's put the team behind the 8-ball. Whether it's DeVito, rookie Behren Morton or an external signing, there will likely be a new quarterback leading the way.

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