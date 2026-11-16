The New England Patriots' fortunes have gone from bad to worse.



According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Patriots are concerned that quarterback Drake Maye suffered a fractured ankle in their Week 10 loss to the Detroit Lions.



Maye remained in Germany for further evaluation to determine the extent of the injury and whether surgery will be necessary. Regardless of the results, he is expected to miss an indefinite amount of time, with the possibility that his season is over.



"Once he gets back here and our people are able to visit with him again and talk with him again, I think we'll have more to offer," head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters Monday. "I wouldn't imagine him being available when we come out of the bye."



The prospect of losing Maye for any amount of time, let alone the remainder of the season, is a devastating blow to the Patriots and their hopes of making a playoff run.



Regardless, New England has to pick up the pieces. Maye's potential absence will have a ripple effect across the roster, forcing the coaching staff to reevaluate their approach heading into the second half of the season.



So, what's next?

NE Has Decisions to Make at QB

Nov 15, 2026; Munich, DEU; New England Patriots quarterback Tommy DeVito (16) throws during the third quarter against the Detroit Lions at Allianz Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Will the Patriots bring in a veteran quarterback to help weather the storm, or will they roll with backups Tommy DeVito and Behren Morton?



For now, the former seems more likely.



New England handed DeVito a two-year, $7.4 million extension during the offseason and selected Morton in April's draft. Despite a difficult outing in relief of Maye, DeVito appears to have the coaching staff's confidence moving forward.



"I have a lot of confidence in Tommy," Vrabel said. "I know his toughness is going to be through the charts, and his competitiveness will be exactly what we need."

Football - NFL - New England Patriots Press Conference - Munich, Germany - November 13, 2026 New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel during the press conference REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth | REUTERS

However, NFL insider Jordan Schultz reports that New England is expected to explore the quarterback free-agent market during the bye week. Vrabel pushed back on those reports when asked about the possibility of bringing in another quarterback.



“I don't see that being the case right now," Vrabel said. "But we'll have conversations, and we'll discuss it, and we'll look and see."



Still, several QB options remain available if New England wants to go down that route. Notably, former Patriot Jimmy Garoppolo, who was named in the aforementioned Schultz report.

A New Offensive Approach May be Needed

Oct 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels looks on before the game against the Buffalo Bills at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

New England and DeVito struggled to find much success through the air after Maye's departure, completing just 50% of his pass attempts for 81 yards, one touchdown, and an interception.



That came against a Lions defense that entered Week 10 ranked dead last in the NFL in passing yards allowed per game (260.9) and was without their top pass rusher, Aidan Hutchinson, for most of the contest.



While the Patriots have mainly moved the ball through the air with Maye under center, they'll need to establish a more consistent rushing attack moving forward to take pressure off DeVito.



New England currently ranks 17th in the NFL in rushing yards per game, averaging 114 yards. That's a middle-of-the-pack unit that will likely need to shoulder a larger share of the offensive workload with Maye likely out of the picture.



Guard Alijah Vera-Tucker will be eligible to return from injured reserve following the bye week, potentially giving the offensive line a significant boost ahead of its Week 12 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. Paired with the return of fullback Reggie Gilliam, New England could have some reinforcements to help get its ground game back on track.

Maintaining the Patriots' Identity Without Maye

Nov 12, 2026; Munich, Germany; New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel during practice at FC Bayern Munich training ground at Sabener Strasse. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Losing Maye is obviously a major blow to the on-field aspirations, but it also presents a significant challenge for Mike Vrabel and the coaching staff inside the locker room.



New England is entering one of the toughest stretches of its schedule, with matchups against the 7-2 Minnesota Vikings, 8-1 Buffalo Bills, 7-2 Kansas City Chiefs, and 7-2 Denver Broncos looming.



The Patriots have already dealt with considerable adversity this season. Now, they'll have to prove they can respond to another major setback without allowing it to derail the foundation they've spent the last year and a half building.



"We'll have to look at all things that we possibly can and find ways to improve, find ways to be on the same page, find ways to believe that we're all in this together, which is the first thing I told them," Vrabel said. "That it starts with me, and we're all in this together, and that the coaches will be connected, and they'll find ways to help each other and be part of the solution."



Ultimately, this stretch will test more than just New England's depth at quarterback. It'll test the culture, leadership and resilience Vrabel has been working to establish since arriving in New England.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!