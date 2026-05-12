Patriots' Kevin Byard Has High Hopes For 'Mature' Star

FOXBORO --- Last year, Craig Woodson quickly rose up the ranks to become one of the New England Patriots' best defensive players. The fourth-round selection beat out Jabrill Peppers and Kyle Dugger to earn one of the starting safety spots, and is now in line to have a much larger role in his second season.

He's also gotten the attention and praise of one of his new teammates.

"I think he’s a very talented player, just watching the film, seeing some things that he did last year. Trying to build upon that,” fellow safety Kevin Byard told reporters. "A very smart — he’s a mature guy too as well. I know he’s only in his second year. He seems very mature how he goes about his business, so I’m excited to be able to play with him for sure."

Byard led the NFL last season with seven interceptions and will come to New England to replace Jaylinn Hawkins. Hawkins led the Patriots in interceptions last season, but now dons a Baltimore Ravens jersey.

Woodson had just one interception as a rookie, which game in the Patriots' win over the Houston Texans in the AFC Divisional. The 25-year-old has a chance to grow in that regard, as Byard mentioned how he'd like to create more turnovers this season.

Nov 2, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots safety Craig Woodson (31) runs out of the tunnel before a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Byard Has Led The NFL In INTs Since 2016

So how does that happen?

Byard, who was drafted by the Tennessee Titans back in 2016, has consistently been around the football. He's sitting on 36 career interceptions, a number he knew almost immediately when asked about it, and has the keys to success when it comes to picking passes off.

"Anticipation," he said. “I think in this league, especially being at safety, the quarterbacks aren’t throwing the ball to us, you know what I mean? Like, you may get one or two a year where the balls just thrown right to you, you just gotta catch it. You have to be able to — from film study to anticipating route concepts and seeing stuff over and over again and understanding what the offense is trying to do.

"You have to put yourself in position to make plays and then the second part is just really just catching the ball," he continued.

Oct 19, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears free safety Kevin Byard (31)reacts after intercepting a pass intended for New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (not pictured) during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

"It's Just Trusting Your God-Given Abilities"

The interceptions will come if you do the film work to put yourself in the right position to get them, Byard said. While Woodson was a menace on the field when it came to tackling, the turnovers just weren't there for the youngster. Byard wants it to happen.

"If you want to be able to get to the higher numbers, you have to be able to anticipate route concepts based upon practice, film study, the coverage we’re running, understanding where your plays are to be made," Byard said. "Then after that it’s just trusting your God-given abilities to go make those plays."

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