Patriots Legend's Son Hopes Father Receives Hall of Fame Induction

Before the turn of the century, the New England Patriots were a grab bag each season. Maybe they'd win the conference and play in the Super Bowl. Maybe they'd win one singular game. Through it all, though, was fullback and core special teamer Mosi Tatupu, who endeared himself to the Patriots faithful.

Because of his personality and on-field success, he became one of the fan favorites on some of the best (and worst) Patriots teams. It's why he was, once again, nominated for the Patriots Hall of Fame in 2026.

And although Mosi didn't move past in the initial round of voting, his son Lofa told Patriots On SI he hopes his father gets inducted at some point.

"Just to be nominated is pretty special and maybe one day he gets in," Lofa said of his father, who passed away in 2010. "But he might have to wait a bit. And he wouldn't care or be upset."

Tatupu's Time Will Come, Son Says

Waiting a bit is an understatement. With the way the Patriots Hall of Fame inductions are set up, only one player is voted in each season. This year's ballot includes Rob Gronkowski, Logan Mankins and Adam Vinatieri, all deserving in their own right. Additional deserving names -- Wes Welker, Randy Moss, Russ Francis, Julius Adams and Dont'a Hightower -- remain waiting.

Oct 2, 1983; Foxboro, MA, USA; FILE PHOTO; New England Patriots running back Mosi Tatupu (30) carries the ball against the San Francisco 49ers at Foxboro Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dick Raphael-Imagn Images | Dick Raphael-Imagn Images

According to Lofa, his father wouldn't mind waiting alongside with them.

"He only believes in what is right and fair, and man, there is quite the list of names from the past 20+ years," he said. "But dad was the kind of guy that would rather see one of his teammates get honored before himself."

Mosi -- who played for the Patriots from 1978 to 1990 -- was a productive member of the team since arriving out of college. His play earned himself his own fanbase, "Mosi's Mooses," a group of rabid fans who would sit behind one of the end zones at Schaefer, Sullivan and Foxboro Stadium each week.

Mosi Tatupu Was A Patriots Fan Favorite For Years

Lofa was not even 10 years old when his father hung up his cleats in 1991 after a year with the Los Angeles Rams, but has been told plenty of stories about his father's playing days. He passed away in 2010 after a heart attack, and was posthumously diagnosed with CTE.

"All I ever heard about was his toughness, and his energy and passion for both football and his team, from coaches, teammates, and fans," said Lofa, who spent six years with the Seattle Seahawks. "Watching him play, I loved the way he covered kicks. Man he could hit! As a runner with the ball, he was smooth, patient, and had incredible contact balance.

"(He) also had great hands. And while he was a great fullback, I know he woulda been a way better middle linebacker than me, (because) he was a better athlete!"

Jan 8, 2010; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks linebacker Lofa Tatupu (51) during the NFC Wild Card playoff game against the New Orleans Saints at Qwest Field. The Seahawks defeated the Saints 41-36. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

After his playing career, Mosi got into coaching. He became the head man at King Philip Regional High School in Wrentham, Massachusetts. Lofa was the team's star. Even without a helmet on, the former Patriots star was wired differently than most.

"Playing for him in high school was not the easiest of times," Lofa laughed. "A lot of it was on me, but I was a kid and I didn’t know any better in regards to separating the roles of father and coach. Times were different back then, and we clashed at times, but I’m so grateful for it all. He was not much of a talker, but actions speak louder than words. He showed me how to walk the path."

Mosi finished his playing career with 2,415 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns. He also caught 96 balls for 843 receiving yards and two more scores. His play in 1986 (71 rush attempts, 172 rushing yards, one touchdown) earned him a nod to the Pro Bowl, and he was named to the Patriots' 35th and 50th Anniversary Teams.

More importantly than that, Lofa is proud and honored about how his father is remembered throughout the game today.

"He genuinely loved and cared about everyone, especially the Pats faithful. And they loved him (because) he was just a regular dude," Lofa said. "I remember people coming up to our table at restaurants and him getting out of his seat to greet them and ask them how they are doing. And to this day, people still stop me or message me to tell me about the impact he had on them and the community. I’m so grateful for those stories."

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!